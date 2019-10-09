This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 29-Aug. 4. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3895 Fetlock Circle……………………….…$178,000
3167 Squaw Valley Drive……………………$250,000
3114 Dublin Blvd……………………………$253,000
4018 Goldenrod Drive…………………...…$262,100
3630 Summer Breeze Drive……………..…$280,000
6420 Amethyst Court…………………….…$285,000
2880 Buttermilk Circle…………………...…$287,500
4125 Dolphin Circle……………………...…$290,000
4040 Dolphin Circle……………………...…$295,000
3251 Red Onion Circle…………………..…$310,000
6015 Eagles Nest Drive………………….…$310,000
6104 Little Johnny Drive………………..…$315,000
2605 Roundtop Drive…………………….…$320,000
6822 Snowbird Terrace…………………...…$321,000
5973 Eldora Lane……………………………$335,000
2650 Purgatory Drive…………………….…$335,000
6225 Fall River Drive…………………….…$336,000
2990 Purgatory Drive…………………….…$340,000
4030 Dolphin Circle……………………...…$350,000
6065 Mach-1 Drive……………………….…$350,000
6348 Galway Drive……………………….…$425,000
3515 Chico Circle………………………...…$429,000
5911 Mapleton Drive……………………..…$439,900
6130 Lemonwood Drive……………………$539,000
4475 Campus Bluffs Court…………………$549,000
1981 W. Montebello Drive…………………$575,000
80919
2265 Pale Moon Drive………………………$321,500
940 Oak Bend Court…………………………$348,000
265 Dolomite Drive…………………………$352,000
2519 Hot Springs Court……………………$415,000
6325 Crested Butte Circle……………….…$425,000
5920 Via Verona View………………………$428,000
1350 Bison Ridge Drive………………….…$452,000
7055 Night Hawk Place………………….…$488,000
7970 Orchard Path Road……………………$529,000
8015 Hedgewood Way………………………$629,900
80920
3135 Mirage Drive………………………..…$285,000
8145 Freemantle Drive…………………...…$295,000
3330 Mirage Drive………………………..…$295,000
3110 Mirage Drive………………………..…$305,000
8318 Wilmington Drive………………….…$310,000
3770 Deep Haven Drive……………………$315,000
4460 Archwood Drive………………………$315,000
2387 Vintage Drive……………………….…$317,500
7315 Liberty Bell Drive………………….…$320,000
8525 Sassafras Drive…………………………$324,900
7932 Ferncliff Drive…………………………$341,500
4160 Thundercloud Drive………………..…$355,000
3679 Plantation Grove………………………$356,000
4339 Apache Plume Drive………………..…$360,000
9295 Bellcove Circle…………………………$370,000
9337 Prairie Clover Drive………………..…$375,000
8645 Avens Circle……………………………$380,000
8985 Melbourne Drive………………………$385,000
7879 Black Walnut Drive……………………$385,000
2130 Rusty Hinge Drive……………………$386,000
8920 Rochester Drive…………………….…$440,000
10298 Peach Blossom Trail…………………$465,000
9820 Pleasanton Drive………………………$510,000
2639 Glen Arbor Drive……………………...$679,000