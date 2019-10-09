Couple with keys to new home

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 29-Aug. 4. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3895 Fetlock Circle……………………….…$178,000

3167 Squaw Valley Drive……………………$250,000

3114 Dublin Blvd……………………………$253,000

4018 Goldenrod Drive…………………...…$262,100

3630 Summer Breeze Drive……………..…$280,000

6420 Amethyst Court…………………….…$285,000

2880 Buttermilk Circle…………………...…$287,500

4125 Dolphin Circle……………………...…$290,000

4040 Dolphin Circle……………………...…$295,000

3251 Red Onion Circle…………………..…$310,000

6015 Eagles Nest Drive………………….…$310,000

6104 Little Johnny Drive………………..…$315,000

2605 Roundtop Drive…………………….…$320,000

6822 Snowbird Terrace…………………...…$321,000

5973 Eldora Lane……………………………$335,000

2650 Purgatory Drive…………………….…$335,000

6225 Fall River Drive…………………….…$336,000

2990 Purgatory Drive…………………….…$340,000

4030 Dolphin Circle……………………...…$350,000

6065 Mach-1 Drive……………………….…$350,000

6348 Galway Drive……………………….…$425,000

3515 Chico Circle………………………...…$429,000

5911 Mapleton Drive……………………..…$439,900

6130 Lemonwood Drive……………………$539,000

4475 Campus Bluffs Court…………………$549,000

1981 W. Montebello Drive…………………$575,000

80919

2265 Pale Moon Drive………………………$321,500

940 Oak Bend Court…………………………$348,000

265 Dolomite Drive…………………………$352,000

2519 Hot Springs Court……………………$415,000

6325 Crested Butte Circle……………….…$425,000

5920 Via Verona View………………………$428,000

1350 Bison Ridge Drive………………….…$452,000

7055 Night Hawk Place………………….…$488,000

7970 Orchard Path Road……………………$529,000

8015 Hedgewood Way………………………$629,900

80920

3135 Mirage Drive………………………..…$285,000

8145 Freemantle Drive…………………...…$295,000

3330 Mirage Drive………………………..…$295,000

3110 Mirage Drive………………………..…$305,000

8318 Wilmington Drive………………….…$310,000

3770 Deep Haven Drive……………………$315,000

4460 Archwood Drive………………………$315,000

2387 Vintage Drive……………………….…$317,500

7315 Liberty Bell Drive………………….…$320,000

8525 Sassafras Drive…………………………$324,900

7932 Ferncliff Drive…………………………$341,500

4160 Thundercloud Drive………………..…$355,000

3679 Plantation Grove………………………$356,000

4339 Apache Plume Drive………………..…$360,000

9295 Bellcove Circle…………………………$370,000

9337 Prairie Clover Drive………………..…$375,000

8645 Avens Circle……………………………$380,000

8985 Melbourne Drive………………………$385,000

7879 Black Walnut Drive……………………$385,000

2130 Rusty Hinge Drive……………………$386,000

8920 Rochester Drive…………………….…$440,000

10298 Peach Blossom Trail…………………$465,000

9820 Pleasanton Drive………………………$510,000

2639 Glen Arbor Drive……………………...$679,000

