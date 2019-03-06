This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 14-20. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
4184 Diamond Ridge View…………………$229,900
2511 Hatch Circle……………………………$249,900
6690 Northwind Drive………………………$295,000
4447 Ranch Circle……………………………$319,000
2665 Roundtop Drive………………………..$325,000
4652 Poleplant Drive………………………...$349,900
4717 Stormy Peaks Court……………………$377,000
5535 Teakwood Terrace……………………..$505,000
5421 Copper Drive…………………………..$535,000
80919
2139 Austrian Way…………………………..$240,000
7332 Aspen Glen Lane………………………$278,000
464 Saddlemountain Road………………….$298,900
5926 Wisteria Drive…………………………$303,900
2130 Alpine Shadows View…………………$309,000
1630 Pinon Glen Circle……………………..$311,000
535 Silver Spring Circle…………………….$322,000
205 Dolomite Drive…………………………$355,000
964 Dancing Horse Drive…………………..$355,400
4810 Champagne Drive……………………..$365,300
80920
7478 Arroyo Grande Court…………………$209,900
3870 Ayers Drive…………………………….$269,900
7687 Bell Drive………………………………$283,500
2342 Thornhill Drive……………………….$322,000
9248 Prairie Clover Drive………………….$350,000
5066 Plumstead Drive………………………$350,000
7920 Bard Court…………………………….$362,000
7720 Manston Drive………………………..$365,000