neighborhood real estate
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 14-20. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

4184 Diamond Ridge View…………………$229,900

2511 Hatch Circle……………………………$249,900

6690 Northwind Drive………………………$295,000

4447 Ranch Circle……………………………$319,000

2665 Roundtop Drive………………………..$325,000

4652 Poleplant Drive………………………...$349,900

4717 Stormy Peaks Court……………………$377,000

5535 Teakwood Terrace……………………..$505,000

5421 Copper Drive…………………………..$535,000

80919

2139 Austrian Way…………………………..$240,000

7332 Aspen Glen Lane………………………$278,000

464 Saddlemountain Road………………….$298,900

5926 Wisteria Drive…………………………$303,900

2130 Alpine Shadows View…………………$309,000

1630 Pinon Glen Circle……………………..$311,000

535 Silver Spring Circle…………………….$322,000

205 Dolomite Drive…………………………$355,000

964 Dancing Horse Drive…………………..$355,400

4810 Champagne Drive……………………..$365,300

80920

7478 Arroyo Grande Court…………………$209,900

3870 Ayers Drive…………………………….$269,900

7687 Bell Drive………………………………$283,500

2342 Thornhill Drive……………………….$322,000

9248 Prairie Clover Drive………………….$350,000

5066 Plumstead Drive………………………$350,000

7920 Bard Court…………………………….$362,000

7720 Manston Drive………………………..$365,000

Tags

Load comments