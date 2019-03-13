Key in door
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 21-27. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

7565 Churchwood Circle……………………$236,900

5410 Villa Circle……………………………..$257,000

3545 Hazelwood Court……………………...$262,000

2802 Shady Drive……………………………$265,000

6405 Fall River Drive………………………..$269,900

6095 Kingdom View…………………………$269,900

3750 Moose Run Drive……………………...$280,000

7025 Heywood Court………………………..$292,000

4010 Bowsprit Lane………………………….$325,000

735 Derry Place………………………………$330,000

80919

6529 Foxdale Circle…………………………$208,000

5315 Meadowgreen Drive…………………..$325,000

1205 Bison Ridge Drive……………………..$350,000

5937 Canyon Reserve Heights………………$361,900

2225 Capstone Court………………………..$405,000

2555 Kinderhook Lane……………………...$599,200

80920

8020 Camfield Circle………………………..$320,000

7590 Chancellor Drive……………………...$360,000

3140 Windjammer Drive…………………...$380,000

7405 Chancellor Drive………………………$408,000

1971 Copley Road…………………………...$560,000

Tags

Load comments