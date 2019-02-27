Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 7-13. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

6195 Sapporo Drive…………………………$250,000

6195 Eagles Nest Drive………………………$271,500

3805 Blazingwood Way………………………$275,000

3285 Toro Drive……………………………..$290,000

1814 Palm Drive…………………………….$315,000

4759 Cedarmere Drive………………………$400,000

6188 Soaring Drive…………………………..$400,000

4815 Teton Place…………………………….$409,900

80919

8105 Sandsmere Drive………………………$356,800

615 Carved Terrace…………………………..$366,800

6590 Bonifas Court…………………………..$410,000

43 Wild Grass Way………………………….$441,200

1770 Pinnacle Ridge Lane…………………..$619,900

80920

4430 Ramblewood Drive……………………$265,000

7840 Chimney Terrace………………………$289,900

4235 Basswood Drive………………………..$305,000

7705 Chancellor Drive………………………$390,000

9017 Musgrave St……………………………$405,000

8426 Winncrest Lane………………………..$445,000

3289 Indian Peak Court……………………..$570,000

9368 Stoneglen Drive………………………..$785,000

