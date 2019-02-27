This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 7-13. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
6195 Sapporo Drive…………………………$250,000
6195 Eagles Nest Drive………………………$271,500
3805 Blazingwood Way………………………$275,000
3285 Toro Drive……………………………..$290,000
1814 Palm Drive…………………………….$315,000
4759 Cedarmere Drive………………………$400,000
6188 Soaring Drive…………………………..$400,000
4815 Teton Place…………………………….$409,900
80919
8105 Sandsmere Drive………………………$356,800
615 Carved Terrace…………………………..$366,800
6590 Bonifas Court…………………………..$410,000
43 Wild Grass Way………………………….$441,200
1770 Pinnacle Ridge Lane…………………..$619,900
80920
4430 Ramblewood Drive……………………$265,000
7840 Chimney Terrace………………………$289,900
4235 Basswood Drive………………………..$305,000
7705 Chancellor Drive………………………$390,000
9017 Musgrave St……………………………$405,000
8426 Winncrest Lane………………………..$445,000
3289 Indian Peak Court……………………..$570,000
9368 Stoneglen Drive………………………..$785,000