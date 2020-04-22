This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 6-12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2462 Blazek Loop……………………………$200,000
7550 Churchwood Circle……………………$205,000
3122 Fireweed Drive………………………...$276,500
5475 La Porte Drive…………………………$280,000
4714 Ranch Drive……………………………$290,000
7455 Churchwood Circle……………………$290,500
3465 W. Montebello Drive………………….$300,000
5275 Villa Circle……………………………..$300,500
6215 Eagles Nest Drive……………………..$330,000
2736 Westwood Blvd………………………..$339,900
5645 Saddle Rock Road……………………..$355,000
6155 Maroon Mesa Drive…………………...$395,000
4955 Seton Place…………………………….$415,000
6364 Galway Drive…………………………..$432,500
80919
6945 Native Circle…………………………...$353,500
820 Big Valley Drive…………………………$399,900
2640 Edenderry Drive……………………….$480,000
6627 Mesedge Drive…………………………$492,500
1835 Anasazi Court………………………….$525,000
80920
1117 Drury Lane…………………………….$202,000
3975 Ayers Drive…………………………….$280,000
2130 Summerset Drive……………………...$323,000
2110 Sable Chase Drive…………………….$324,000
2352 Legend Drive………………………….$355,000
2065 Springcrest Road………………………$367,500
8710 Croftwood Court……………………...$371,000
9009 Musgrave St……………………………$380,000
8005 Ravenel Drive………………………….$430,000