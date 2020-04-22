neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 6-12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2462 Blazek Loop……………………………$200,000

7550 Churchwood Circle……………………$205,000

3122 Fireweed Drive………………………...$276,500

5475 La Porte Drive…………………………$280,000

4714 Ranch Drive……………………………$290,000

7455 Churchwood Circle……………………$290,500

3465 W. Montebello Drive………………….$300,000

5275 Villa Circle……………………………..$300,500

6215 Eagles Nest Drive……………………..$330,000

2736 Westwood Blvd………………………..$339,900

5645 Saddle Rock Road……………………..$355,000

6155 Maroon Mesa Drive…………………...$395,000

4955 Seton Place…………………………….$415,000

6364 Galway Drive…………………………..$432,500

80919

6945 Native Circle…………………………...$353,500

820 Big Valley Drive…………………………$399,900

2640 Edenderry Drive……………………….$480,000

6627 Mesedge Drive…………………………$492,500

1835 Anasazi Court………………………….$525,000

80920

1117 Drury Lane…………………………….$202,000

3975 Ayers Drive…………………………….$280,000

2130 Summerset Drive……………………...$323,000

2110 Sable Chase Drive…………………….$324,000

2352 Legend Drive………………………….$355,000

2065 Springcrest Road………………………$367,500

8710 Croftwood Court……………………...$371,000

9009 Musgrave St……………………………$380,000

8005 Ravenel Drive………………………….$430,000

