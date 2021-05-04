This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 25-31. All listings include address and sales price.
80918
2860 Ferber Drive..........................................$220,000
2544 Blazek Loop..........................................$250,000
3908 Meadowland Blvd.................................$340,000
5266 Tomah Circle.........................................$341,500
3610 Windsor Ave..........................................$345,000
6535 Glade Park Drive....................................$345,000
5601 University Village View.........................$375,000
5965 Castlewood Lane..................................$395,000
3499 Mountainside Drive..............................$400,000
4903 S Hackamore Drive................................$417,000
2052 Stanbridge Court....................................$740,305
80919
2290 Jeanette Way..........................................$265,000
3360 El Canto Drive.......................................$316,000
6235 Mach-1 Drive........................................$325,000
2835 Coldwater Drive....................................$454,500
2160 Hoodoo Drive.......................................$710,000
3070 Richfield Drive......................................$825,000
80920
20080 El Valle View.......................................$230,000
4970 Stillwell Drive.......................................$393,000
4328 Prairie Willow Drive..............................$445,210
10210 Dearmont Court..................................$570,000
3335 Silver Pine Trail.....................................$575,000