This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 25-31. All listings include address and sales price.

80918

2860 Ferber Drive..........................................$220,000

2544 Blazek Loop..........................................$250,000

3908 Meadowland Blvd.................................$340,000

5266 Tomah Circle.........................................$341,500

3610 Windsor Ave..........................................$345,000

6535 Glade Park Drive....................................$345,000

5601 University Village View.........................$375,000

5965 Castlewood Lane..................................$395,000

3499 Mountainside Drive..............................$400,000

4903 S Hackamore Drive................................$417,000

2052 Stanbridge Court....................................$740,305

80919

2290 Jeanette Way..........................................$265,000

3360 El Canto Drive.......................................$316,000

6235 Mach-1 Drive........................................$325,000

2835 Coldwater Drive....................................$454,500

2160 Hoodoo Drive.......................................$710,000

3070 Richfield Drive......................................$825,000

80920

20080 El Valle View.......................................$230,000

4970 Stillwell Drive.......................................$393,000

4328 Prairie Willow Drive..............................$445,210

10210 Dearmont Court..................................$570,000

3335 Silver Pine Trail.....................................$575,000

