This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

1924 Hallam Ave……………$165,000

6925 Silverheels Court……...$175,000

4910 S. Hackamore Drive…..$280,000

2730 Northcrest Drive……...$290,000

5211 Alta Loma Road……….$293,700

6347 Galway Drive………….$325,000

6466 W. Wicklow Circle……$393,500

4359 Parkwood Trail………..$404,300

3915 Sedgewood Way………$415,000

4656 Cedarmere Drive……...$637,500

80919

2578 Shawnee Drive………...$360,900

2173 Alpine Shadows View… $369,000

512 Silver Spring Circle…….$375,000

810 Point of the Pines Drive...$426,000

2030 Manning Way………….$438,000

5750 Harbor Pines Point……$532,500

80920

7315 Chancellor Drive………$369,900

3323 Union Jack Way………..$417,500

10089 Golf Crest Drive…….$430,600

7307 Murdoch Drive………..$491,000

