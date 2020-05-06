This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
1924 Hallam Ave……………$165,000
6925 Silverheels Court……...$175,000
4910 S. Hackamore Drive…..$280,000
2730 Northcrest Drive……...$290,000
5211 Alta Loma Road……….$293,700
6347 Galway Drive………….$325,000
6466 W. Wicklow Circle……$393,500
4359 Parkwood Trail………..$404,300
3915 Sedgewood Way………$415,000
4656 Cedarmere Drive……...$637,500
80919
2578 Shawnee Drive………...$360,900
2173 Alpine Shadows View… $369,000
512 Silver Spring Circle…….$375,000
810 Point of the Pines Drive...$426,000
2030 Manning Way………….$438,000
5750 Harbor Pines Point……$532,500
80920
7315 Chancellor Drive………$369,900
3323 Union Jack Way………..$417,500
10089 Golf Crest Drive…….$430,600
7307 Murdoch Drive………..$491,000