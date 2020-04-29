This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
332 Farragut Ave………………………….$165,000
3911 Pearl Drive………………………….$210,000
3310 Hazelwood Court…………………..$245,000
4603 Bella Drive………………………….$300,000
6327 Turret Drive………………………..$300,000
2698 Avalanche Heights………………….$315,000
4326 Parkwood Trail……………………..$321,000
4342 Parkwood Trail……………………..$323,100
2810 Westwood Blvd……………………..$335,000
6420 Garlock Way………………………..$344,900
4334 Parkwood Trail……………………..$345,500
3625 Point of The Rocks Drive…………$351,500
4350 Parkwood Trail……………………..$413,100
5766 Creekwood Court…………………..$459,900
80919
7050 Buckhorn Circle…………………….$325,000
116 Wild Grass Way……………………..$427,200
6660 Sky Hawk Court……………………$502,000
1855 Sand Rock Point……………………$525,000
6330 Sandray Court………………………$825,000
106 Sunbird Cliffs Lane………………….$864,500
80920
7636 Lexington Manor Drive……………$197,000
3213 Tempe Court………………………..$219,000
7965 Remington Ridge Place……………$317,500
7850 Chimney Terrace…………………...$342,000
2980 Zephyr Drive……………………….$344,900
9307 Prairie Clover Drive………………..$365,000
9716 Stoneglen Drive…………………….$420,000
2667 Marston Heights……………………$575,000
9652 Sycamore Glen Trail………………..$794,000