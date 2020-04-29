Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

332 Farragut Ave………………………….$165,000

3911 Pearl Drive………………………….$210,000

3310 Hazelwood Court…………………..$245,000

4603 Bella Drive………………………….$300,000

6327 Turret Drive………………………..$300,000

2698 Avalanche Heights………………….$315,000

4326 Parkwood Trail……………………..$321,000

4342 Parkwood Trail……………………..$323,100

2810 Westwood Blvd……………………..$335,000

6420 Garlock Way………………………..$344,900

4334 Parkwood Trail……………………..$345,500

3625 Point of The Rocks Drive…………$351,500

4350 Parkwood Trail……………………..$413,100

5766 Creekwood Court…………………..$459,900

80919

7050 Buckhorn Circle…………………….$325,000

116 Wild Grass Way……………………..$427,200

6660 Sky Hawk Court……………………$502,000

1855 Sand Rock Point……………………$525,000

6330 Sandray Court………………………$825,000

106 Sunbird Cliffs Lane………………….$864,500

80920

7636 Lexington Manor Drive……………$197,000

3213 Tempe Court………………………..$219,000

7965 Remington Ridge Place……………$317,500

7850 Chimney Terrace…………………...$342,000

2980 Zephyr Drive……………………….$344,900

9307 Prairie Clover Drive………………..$365,000

9716 Stoneglen Drive…………………….$420,000

2667 Marston Heights……………………$575,000

9652 Sycamore Glen Trail………………..$794,000

