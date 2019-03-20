Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 28-Feb. 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2421 Dublin Blvd……………$235,000

7255 Alpenwood Way……….$236,000

2236 Palm Drive…………….$243,000

6135 Sapporo Drive…………$263,500

3128 Banjo Drive……………$282,200

6945 Meadowwood Place……$298,900

6535 Lange Drive……………$300,000

6345 Montarbor Drive………$340,000

824 Chelsea Court…………..$348,000

6040 Bestview Way…………..$410,000

4637 Julliard Drive…………..$459,900

5208 Miranda Road………….$490,000

4135 Garnet Drive……………$585,000

80919

2042 Austrian Way…………..$215,000

92 Saddlemountain Road……$340,000

2215 Totem Pole Drive……..$360,000

440 Grey Eagle Drive……….$364,000

1915 Manning Way…………$365,000

6302 Mesedge Drive………..$399,900

80920

7907 Lexington Park Drive….$210,000

3455 Mirage Drive…………...$263,000

8659 Chancellor Drive………$285,000

2611 Lear Drive……………..$300,000

7780 Conifer Drive………….$309,500

3001 Sovereign View………..$459,900

9630 Hollyleaf Court………..$460,000

