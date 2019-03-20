This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 28-Feb. 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2421 Dublin Blvd……………$235,000
7255 Alpenwood Way……….$236,000
2236 Palm Drive…………….$243,000
6135 Sapporo Drive…………$263,500
3128 Banjo Drive……………$282,200
6945 Meadowwood Place……$298,900
6535 Lange Drive……………$300,000
6345 Montarbor Drive………$340,000
824 Chelsea Court…………..$348,000
6040 Bestview Way…………..$410,000
4637 Julliard Drive…………..$459,900
5208 Miranda Road………….$490,000
4135 Garnet Drive……………$585,000
80919
2042 Austrian Way…………..$215,000
92 Saddlemountain Road……$340,000
2215 Totem Pole Drive……..$360,000
440 Grey Eagle Drive……….$364,000
1915 Manning Way…………$365,000
6302 Mesedge Drive………..$399,900
80920
7907 Lexington Park Drive….$210,000
3455 Mirage Drive…………...$263,000
8659 Chancellor Drive………$285,000
2611 Lear Drive……………..$300,000
7780 Conifer Drive………….$309,500
3001 Sovereign View………..$459,900
9630 Hollyleaf Court………..$460,000