neighborhood real estate
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2670 Maroon Bells Ave………$247,500

3107 Fireweed Drive…………$272,500

5456 E. Descanso Circle……..$295,000

5414 Cambria Drive…………$298,500

3157 Dublin Blvd……………..$300,000

6446 Turret Drive…………….$315,000

6140 Rangeland Place………..$369,900

5015 Sapphire Drive………….$379,900

6015 Twin Rock Court……….$470,000

80920

3555 Sydney Terrace…………..$265,000

2128 Summerset Drive………..$295,000

7860 Big Pine Court…………..$299,900

8319 Chancellor Drive………..$302,000

8068 Candleflower Circle…….$369,500

8707 Estebury Circle…………$406,500

8815 Trottenham Court………$429,900

Tags

Load comments