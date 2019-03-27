This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2670 Maroon Bells Ave………$247,500
3107 Fireweed Drive…………$272,500
5456 E. Descanso Circle……..$295,000
5414 Cambria Drive…………$298,500
3157 Dublin Blvd……………..$300,000
6446 Turret Drive…………….$315,000
6140 Rangeland Place………..$369,900
5015 Sapphire Drive………….$379,900
6015 Twin Rock Court……….$470,000
80920
3555 Sydney Terrace…………..$265,000
2128 Summerset Drive………..$295,000
7860 Big Pine Court…………..$299,900
8319 Chancellor Drive………..$302,000
8068 Candleflower Circle…….$369,500
8707 Estebury Circle…………$406,500
8815 Trottenham Court………$429,900