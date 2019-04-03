Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 11-17. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

5027 Bonita Way…………………………………………………………..$250,000

3661 Summer Breeze Drive………………………………………………$275,000

3255 El Canto Drive………………………………………………………$280,000

2935 Keystone Circle……………………………………………………..$286,000

2930 Maroon Bells Ave……………………………………………………$287,000

5996 Bestview Way………………………………………………………..$289,900

2979 Maverick Drive……………………………………………………...$295,000

5475 Villa Circle…………………………………………………………..$300,000

4414 Ridgeglen Road……………………………………………………..$302,500

6140 Eagles Nest Drive………………………………………………….$304,900

6815 Woodgate Court……………………………………………………$306,000

6135 Little Johnny Drive…………………………………………………$310,000

2970 Maroon Bells Ave……………………………………………………$313,000

3770 Oneida Lane………………………………………………………...$330,000

6725 Magnum Court……………………………………………………...$387,000

80919

1438 Territory Trail……………………………………………………….$208,900

1520 Ledge Rock Terrace…………………………………………………$290,000

5931 Canyon Reserve Heights……………………………………………$355,000

905 Flying Eagle Place…………………………………………………….$379,000

7425 Centennial Glen Drive………………………………………………$385,000

6423 Dillon Circle…………………………………………………………$400,000

4930 Champagne Drive…………………………………………………..$435,000

7430 Dairy Ranch Road…………………………………………………...$505,000

1923 Guardian Way……………………………………………………….$585,000

80920

2625 Bannister Court……………………………………………………..$181,000

7565 Bell Drive……………………………………………………………$255,000

9320 Bellcove Circle………………………………………………………$283,000

8060 Camfield Circle……………………………………………………..$315,000

3660 Misty Meadows Drive………………………………………………$325,000

8325 Ravenel Drive……………………………………………………….$363,000

4560 Winthrop Way………………………………………………………$374,500

8875 April Drive…………………………………………………………..$387,000

2430 Wimbleton Court…………………………………………………...$429,000

9631 Stoneglen Drive……………………………………………………..$445,000

8080 Old Exchange Drive…………………………………………………$445,000

8865 Trottenham Court…………………………………………………..$452,000

9230 Allana Court…………………………………………………………$486,000

