This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 11-17. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
5027 Bonita Way…………………………………………………………..$250,000
3661 Summer Breeze Drive………………………………………………$275,000
3255 El Canto Drive………………………………………………………$280,000
2935 Keystone Circle……………………………………………………..$286,000
2930 Maroon Bells Ave……………………………………………………$287,000
5996 Bestview Way………………………………………………………..$289,900
2979 Maverick Drive……………………………………………………...$295,000
5475 Villa Circle…………………………………………………………..$300,000
4414 Ridgeglen Road……………………………………………………..$302,500
6140 Eagles Nest Drive………………………………………………….$304,900
6815 Woodgate Court……………………………………………………$306,000
6135 Little Johnny Drive…………………………………………………$310,000
2970 Maroon Bells Ave……………………………………………………$313,000
3770 Oneida Lane………………………………………………………...$330,000
6725 Magnum Court……………………………………………………...$387,000
80919
1438 Territory Trail……………………………………………………….$208,900
1520 Ledge Rock Terrace…………………………………………………$290,000
5931 Canyon Reserve Heights……………………………………………$355,000
905 Flying Eagle Place…………………………………………………….$379,000
7425 Centennial Glen Drive………………………………………………$385,000
6423 Dillon Circle…………………………………………………………$400,000
4930 Champagne Drive…………………………………………………..$435,000
7430 Dairy Ranch Road…………………………………………………...$505,000
1923 Guardian Way……………………………………………………….$585,000
80920
2625 Bannister Court……………………………………………………..$181,000
7565 Bell Drive……………………………………………………………$255,000
9320 Bellcove Circle………………………………………………………$283,000
8060 Camfield Circle……………………………………………………..$315,000
3660 Misty Meadows Drive………………………………………………$325,000
8325 Ravenel Drive……………………………………………………….$363,000
4560 Winthrop Way………………………………………………………$374,500
8875 April Drive…………………………………………………………..$387,000
2430 Wimbleton Court…………………………………………………...$429,000
9631 Stoneglen Drive……………………………………………………..$445,000
8080 Old Exchange Drive…………………………………………………$445,000
8865 Trottenham Court…………………………………………………..$452,000
9230 Allana Court…………………………………………………………$486,000