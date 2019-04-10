Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2970 El Capitan Drive……..$268,000

3119 Shadowglen Way…….$269,000

3740 Acreview Drive………$285,000

3415 Briarpatch Place……...$335,000

1302 Dublin Blvd…………..$367,000

80919

1315 Golden Hills Road……$485,000

80920

7920 Conifer Drive………...$289,000

2656 Zephyr Drive………...$300,000

8472 Artesian Springs Point...$302,900

8182 Ferncliff Drive………..$325,000

5126 Herndon Circle………$338,000

3385 Birnamwood Drive…..$347,500

2845 Clapton Drive………..$445,000

9949 Rose Leaf Court………$489,900

