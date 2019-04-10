This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2970 El Capitan Drive……..$268,000
3119 Shadowglen Way…….$269,000
3740 Acreview Drive………$285,000
3415 Briarpatch Place……...$335,000
1302 Dublin Blvd…………..$367,000
80919
1315 Golden Hills Road……$485,000
80920
7920 Conifer Drive………...$289,000
2656 Zephyr Drive………...$300,000
8472 Artesian Springs Point...$302,900
8182 Ferncliff Drive………..$325,000
5126 Herndon Circle………$338,000
3385 Birnamwood Drive…..$347,500
2845 Clapton Drive………..$445,000
9949 Rose Leaf Court………$489,900