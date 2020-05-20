This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 3-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
6930 Goldfield Drive………..$173,800
5665 Tuckerman Drive……..$293,700
4422 Misty Drive……………$294,000
5620 Shoup Road…………...$295,000
3485 Armonia Circle………..$310,000
2970 W. Montebello Drive…$326,000
6265 Northwind Drive……...$331,500
5655 Saddle Rock Road…….$418,000
4343 Parkwood Trail………..$427,300
4992 Mount Union Court…..$495,000
5605 Loyola Drive…………..$526,000
4664 Cedarmere Drive……...$639,800
80919
6325 Knapp Drive…………...$118,200
2065 Grosbear Lane…………$264,500
9276 Portmar Drive…………$285,900
2358 Silent Rain Drive……...$295,000
6225 Viewfield Heights……..$365,000
5419 Lions Gate Lane……...$389,000
6530 Perfect View…………..$520,000
5190 Hearthstone Lane…….$535,000
8015 Orchard Path Road…...$550,000
2215 Charing Court………...$640,000
80920
887 Barn Owl Drive…………$236,000
566 Blossom Field Road…….$265,000
4225 Ramblewood Drive……$285,000
1908 Timberline Drive……..$295,000
7635 Independence Court….$319,900
11868 Artful Way……………$323,000
8140 Camfield Circle………..$330,000
14460 Club Villa Place #C….$340,000
5026 Plumstead Drive………$370,000
9019 Musgrave St…………...$435,000
4450 Cobbleskill Drive……..$435,000
9810 Treelake Drive………...$440,000
2745 Helmsdale Drive………$458,000
9615 Vinewood Lane………..$495,000
3289 Indian Peak Court…….$629,000
9730 Highland Glen Place...$1,600,000