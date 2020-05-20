Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 3-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

6930 Goldfield Drive………..$173,800

5665 Tuckerman Drive……..$293,700

4422 Misty Drive……………$294,000

5620 Shoup Road…………...$295,000

3485 Armonia Circle………..$310,000

2970 W. Montebello Drive…$326,000

6265 Northwind Drive……...$331,500

5655 Saddle Rock Road…….$418,000

4343 Parkwood Trail………..$427,300

4992 Mount Union Court…..$495,000

5605 Loyola Drive…………..$526,000

4664 Cedarmere Drive……...$639,800

80919

6325 Knapp Drive…………...$118,200

2065 Grosbear Lane…………$264,500

9276 Portmar Drive…………$285,900

2358 Silent Rain Drive……...$295,000

6225 Viewfield Heights……..$365,000

5419 Lions Gate Lane……...$389,000

6530 Perfect View…………..$520,000

5190 Hearthstone Lane…….$535,000

8015 Orchard Path Road…...$550,000

2215 Charing Court………...$640,000

80920

887 Barn Owl Drive…………$236,000

566 Blossom Field Road…….$265,000

4225 Ramblewood Drive……$285,000

1908 Timberline Drive……..$295,000

7635 Independence Court….$319,900

11868 Artful Way……………$323,000

8140 Camfield Circle………..$330,000

14460 Club Villa Place #C….$340,000

5026 Plumstead Drive………$370,000

9019 Musgrave St…………...$435,000

4450 Cobbleskill Drive……..$435,000

9810 Treelake Drive………...$440,000

2745 Helmsdale Drive………$458,000

9615 Vinewood Lane………..$495,000

3289 Indian Peak Court…….$629,000

9730 Highland Glen Place...$1,600,000

