This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 24-March 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3165 Dublin Blvd……………….$33,800
2410 Hamlet Lane #B………...$242,000
1673 Prado Drive……………..$259,300
5590 Stetson Hills Blvd………$295,900
2960 Del Rey Plaza…………..$305,000
3370 W. Montebello Drive….$341,000
2821 Ridgeglen Way…………$360,000
6367 Brightstar Drive………..$384,000
3105 Rolling Wood Loop…...$385,000
2065 Forest Ridge Drive……$400,000
1375 Ginny Lane…………….$404,900
5978 Maroon Mesa Drive….$414,900
4815 Buckaroo Drive………..$428,000
4750 Paramount Place………$443,900
4131 Red Ruby Circle………$449,900
5540 Saddle Rock Place…….$456,000
6311 Galway Drive…………..$500,000
5665 Loyola Drive…………..$635,000
80919
6315 Colony Circle……………$243,700
6129 New Colt Grove………..$281,900
5305 Mule Deer Drive……….$335,000
2655 Hanovertown Drive...…..$365,000
5030 Vista Del Sur Point…….$365,000
5802 Wisteria Drive…………..$375,000
7095 Native Circle…………....$408,000
5755 Flag Way………………...$435,000
5732 Via Verona View………..$450,000
960 Point Of The Pines Drive...$490,000
80920
1210 Scarsbrook Court………..$235,000
4122 Brown Stone View………$270,000
1997 Birmingham Loop………$308,800
3306 Soaring Bird Circle……..$345,900
8410 Stratus Drive……………$370,000
5414 Plumstead Drive………..$376,500
8426 Snow Cap View………...$395,000
10166 Pine Glade Drive………$580,000
2432 Willow Glen Drive………$650,000
2913 Tecumseh Road………….$736,000