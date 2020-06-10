Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 24-March 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3165 Dublin Blvd……………….$33,800

2410 Hamlet Lane #B………...$242,000

1673 Prado Drive……………..$259,300

5590 Stetson Hills Blvd………$295,900

2960 Del Rey Plaza…………..$305,000

3370 W. Montebello Drive….$341,000

2821 Ridgeglen Way…………$360,000

6367 Brightstar Drive………..$384,000

3105 Rolling Wood Loop…...$385,000

2065 Forest Ridge Drive……$400,000

1375 Ginny Lane…………….$404,900

5978 Maroon Mesa Drive….$414,900

4815 Buckaroo Drive………..$428,000

4750 Paramount Place………$443,900

4131 Red Ruby Circle………$449,900

5540 Saddle Rock Place…….$456,000

6311 Galway Drive…………..$500,000

5665 Loyola Drive…………..$635,000

80919

6315 Colony Circle……………$243,700

6129 New Colt Grove………..$281,900

5305 Mule Deer Drive……….$335,000

2655 Hanovertown Drive...…..$365,000

5030 Vista Del Sur Point…….$365,000

5802 Wisteria Drive…………..$375,000

7095 Native Circle…………....$408,000

5755 Flag Way………………...$435,000

5732 Via Verona View………..$450,000

960 Point Of The Pines Drive...$490,000

80920

1210 Scarsbrook Court………..$235,000

4122 Brown Stone View………$270,000

1997 Birmingham Loop………$308,800

3306 Soaring Bird Circle……..$345,900

8410 Stratus Drive……………$370,000

5414 Plumstead Drive………..$376,500

8426 Snow Cap View………...$395,000

10166 Pine Glade Drive………$580,000

2432 Willow Glen Drive………$650,000

2913 Tecumseh Road………….$736,000

Tags

Load comments