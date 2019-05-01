This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 25-March 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3613 Meadowland Blvd…………$257,000
2686 Deliverance Drive………..$263,300
3610 Anemone Circle………….$265,000
5101 Crestwood Drive…………$266,000
6616 Flintridge Drive………….$278,600
4655 Ridgeglen Road…………..$281,000
6332 Turret Drive………………$285,000
2998 Banjo Drive………………$290,000
2038 Palm Drive……………….$292,500
6658 E. Gambol Quail Drive.....$295,000
2410 Flintridge Drive………….$300,000
3345 Bell Mountain Drive……..$305,000
2720 Black Diamond Terrace.....$325,000
3905 Saddle Rock Road………..$335,000
2153 Roundtop Court………….$340,000
6240 Garlock Way……………...$400,000
2230 Brookwood Drive………..$428,000
4913 Mount Union Court……..$436,000
4316 Ridgecrest Drive…………$450,000
5375 Diamond Drive…………...$512,000
5521 Copper Drive……………..$595,000
80919
1576 Territory Trail…………….$221,000
7161 Silver Torch Terrace………$230,000
6525 Red Feather Drive………..$310,000
6486 Hawkeye Circle…………..$310,000
6380 Pemberton Way………….$325,000
271 Dolomite Drive……………$385,000
7513 Tudor Road……………….$390,000
4995 Granby Circle…………….$399,900
1515 Mount Woodmen Court....$403,000
5221 Mule Deer Drive…………$416,000
6350 Ashton Park Place………..$464,000
2795 Rossmere St……………$650,000
80920
3816 Smoke Tree Drive…….$158,400
3907 Smoke Tree Drive…….$212,000
3834 Smoke Tree Drive…….$216,000
7569 Red Mountain Drive....$240,000
8445 Sweetgum Terrace…….$260,000
4055 Scotch Pine Drive…….$279,900
3540 Birnamwood Drive……$325,000
3505 Windjammer Drive…...$330,000
8160 Avens Circle…………...$335,000
7960 Telegraph Drive………$344,000
2315 Parliament Drive………$350,000
8310 Camfield Circle……….$365,000
9391 Wolf Pack Terrace…….$368,000
7565 Chancellor Drive……...$405,000
8740 Chapel Square Court....$405,000
9883 Red Sage Drive……….$425,000
2625 Heathrow Drive……….$435,000
9040 Salford Lane…………...$455,000
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
5330 Del Paz Drive…………$250,000
2690 Avalanche Heights……$257,500
3155 El Canto Drive………$260,000
4825 Garden Trail…………..$277,000
3310 W. Montebello Drive...$279,000
2282 Ptarmigan Lane……….$285,000
3775 Acreview Drive………..$312,000
2253 Collegiate Drive……….$469,500
6125 Spurwood Drive……….$530,000
80919
6320 Monarch Circle……….$320,000
6414 Hawkeye Circle……….$387,600
7668 Thunderbird Lane……$400,500
5505 Flag Way………………$420,000
80920
2110 Chapel Hills Drive…$299,000
11314 Modern Meadow Loop...$323,500
8270 Brigantine Drive………$337,900
2360 Amberwood Lane……..$400,000
3455 Brunswick Drive……….$415,000
3755 Palazzo Grove…………$565,000
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 11-17. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3845 Caviar Court…………..$250,000
4610 La Cresta Drive………$258,000
6120 Little Johnny Drive….$307,000
4923 Galena Drive………….$308,000
6636 Bugle Drive…………...$311,000
3871 Point Of The Rocks Drive...$315,000
3824 Summer Breeze Drive...$315,000
6509 Gemfield Drive………..$392,500
4030 Bowsprit Lane…………$403,000
4744 Cedarmere Drive……...$467,500
80919
6563 Foxdale Circle…………$339,900
5860 Canyon Reserve Heights...$345,000
7265 Rising Moon Drive…...$347,300
5653 Majestic Drive…………$372,000
1550 Bear Cloud Drive……..$450,000
5435 Setters Way……………$461,000
80920
8220 Candleflower Circle…..$263,700
4615 Ramblewood Drive…...$289,000
8224 Timothy Court………..$300,000
8232 Timothy Court………..$301,000
3150 Tiffany Terrace………..$320,000
8628 Massey Circle…………$399,000
8810 Liverpool Lane………..$425,000
2750 Clapton Drive………...$436,000
3340 Union Jack Way………$436,700
3356 Redcoat Lane…………$436,800