This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 25-March 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3613 Meadowland Blvd…………$257,000

2686 Deliverance Drive………..$263,300

3610 Anemone Circle………….$265,000

5101 Crestwood Drive…………$266,000

6616 Flintridge Drive………….$278,600

4655 Ridgeglen Road…………..$281,000

6332 Turret Drive………………$285,000

2998 Banjo Drive………………$290,000

2038 Palm Drive……………….$292,500

6658 E. Gambol Quail Drive.....$295,000

2410 Flintridge Drive………….$300,000

3345 Bell Mountain Drive……..$305,000

2720 Black Diamond Terrace.....$325,000

3905 Saddle Rock Road………..$335,000

2153 Roundtop Court………….$340,000

6240 Garlock Way……………...$400,000

2230 Brookwood Drive………..$428,000

4913 Mount Union Court……..$436,000

4316 Ridgecrest Drive…………$450,000

5375 Diamond Drive…………...$512,000

5521 Copper Drive……………..$595,000

80919

1576 Territory Trail…………….$221,000

7161 Silver Torch Terrace………$230,000

6525 Red Feather Drive………..$310,000

6486 Hawkeye Circle…………..$310,000

6380 Pemberton Way………….$325,000

271 Dolomite Drive……………$385,000

7513 Tudor Road……………….$390,000

4995 Granby Circle…………….$399,900

1515 Mount Woodmen Court....$403,000

5221 Mule Deer Drive…………$416,000

6350 Ashton Park Place………..$464,000

2795 Rossmere St……………$650,000

80920

3816 Smoke Tree Drive…….$158,400

3907 Smoke Tree Drive…….$212,000

3834 Smoke Tree Drive…….$216,000

7569 Red Mountain Drive....$240,000

8445 Sweetgum Terrace…….$260,000

4055 Scotch Pine Drive…….$279,900

3540 Birnamwood Drive……$325,000

3505 Windjammer Drive…...$330,000

8160 Avens Circle…………...$335,000

7960 Telegraph Drive………$344,000

2315 Parliament Drive………$350,000

8310 Camfield Circle……….$365,000

9391 Wolf Pack Terrace…….$368,000

7565 Chancellor Drive……...$405,000

8740 Chapel Square Court....$405,000

9883 Red Sage Drive……….$425,000

2625 Heathrow Drive……….$435,000

9040 Salford Lane…………...$455,000

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

5330 Del Paz Drive…………$250,000

2690 Avalanche Heights……$257,500

3155 El Canto Drive………$260,000

4825 Garden Trail…………..$277,000

3310 W. Montebello Drive...$279,000

2282 Ptarmigan Lane……….$285,000

3775 Acreview Drive………..$312,000

2253 Collegiate Drive……….$469,500

6125 Spurwood Drive……….$530,000

80919

6320 Monarch Circle……….$320,000

6414 Hawkeye Circle……….$387,600

7668 Thunderbird Lane……$400,500

5505 Flag Way………………$420,000

80920

2110 Chapel Hills Drive…$299,000

11314 Modern Meadow Loop...$323,500

8270 Brigantine Drive………$337,900

2360 Amberwood Lane……..$400,000

3455 Brunswick Drive……….$415,000

3755 Palazzo Grove…………$565,000

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 11-17. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3845 Caviar Court…………..$250,000

4610 La Cresta Drive………$258,000

6120 Little Johnny Drive….$307,000

4923 Galena Drive………….$308,000

6636 Bugle Drive…………...$311,000

3871 Point Of The Rocks Drive...$315,000

3824 Summer Breeze Drive...$315,000

6509 Gemfield Drive………..$392,500

4030 Bowsprit Lane…………$403,000

4744 Cedarmere Drive……...$467,500

80919

6563 Foxdale Circle…………$339,900

5860 Canyon Reserve Heights...$345,000

7265 Rising Moon Drive…...$347,300

5653 Majestic Drive…………$372,000

1550 Bear Cloud Drive……..$450,000

5435 Setters Way……………$461,000

80920

8220 Candleflower Circle…..$263,700

4615 Ramblewood Drive…...$289,000

8224 Timothy Court………..$300,000

8232 Timothy Court………..$301,000

3150 Tiffany Terrace………..$320,000

8628 Massey Circle…………$399,000

8810 Liverpool Lane………..$425,000

2750 Clapton Drive………...$436,000

3340 Union Jack Way………$436,700

3356 Redcoat Lane…………$436,800

