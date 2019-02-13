This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 24-30. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3943 Diamond Ridge View…………………$235,000
2638 Hatch Circle…………………………...$257,900
3455 Beechwood Court……………………..$265,000
3220 Cortina Drive………………………….$273,000
2823 Shady Drive……………………………$279,900
3550 Mountainside Drive…………………...$285,000
6909 Sproul Lane……………………………$310,000
6310 Brightstar Drive………………………..$324,900
6441 Dewsbury Drive………………………..$370,000
5697 Bridlespur Ridge Place…………………$625,000
80919
7149 White Buffalo Road……………………$316,000
6504 Hawkeye Circle………………………..$369,000
2025 Bluffside Terrace……………………….$410,000
830 Big Valley Drive…………………………$450,000
6840 Cedar Ridge Court……………………$580,000
80920
7825 Prism Court……………………………$275,000
10206 Ponderosa Pine Way…………………$495,000
2925 Glen Arbor Drive………………………$625,000