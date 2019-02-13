neighborhood real estate
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 24-30. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3943 Diamond Ridge View…………………$235,000

2638 Hatch Circle…………………………...$257,900

3455 Beechwood Court……………………..$265,000

3220 Cortina Drive………………………….$273,000

2823 Shady Drive……………………………$279,900

3550 Mountainside Drive…………………...$285,000

6909 Sproul Lane……………………………$310,000

6310 Brightstar Drive………………………..$324,900

6441 Dewsbury Drive………………………..$370,000

5697 Bridlespur Ridge Place…………………$625,000

80919

7149 White Buffalo Road……………………$316,000

6504 Hawkeye Circle………………………..$369,000

2025 Bluffside Terrace……………………….$410,000

830 Big Valley Drive…………………………$450,000

6840 Cedar Ridge Court……………………$580,000

80920

7825 Prism Court……………………………$275,000

10206 Ponderosa Pine Way…………………$495,000

2925 Glen Arbor Drive………………………$625,000

