This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3829 Pearl Drive……………………………..$230,000

3923 Diamond Ridge View………………….$240,000

5360 Mira Loma Circle……………………..$248,000

6821 Los Reyes Circle………………………$252,000

6149 Kingdom View…………………………$262,000

4521 Ranch Circle…………………………...$279,000

4105 Anitra Circle……………………………$285,000

4745 Michael Place…………………………..$299,900

4614 Misty Drive……………………………$310,000

6121 Cranberry Lane………………………..$317,000

2670 Purgatory Drive……………………….$345,000

5285 Park Vista Blvd…………………………$465,000

1435 Rock Ridge Court……………………...$500,000

80919

1616 Maitland Court………………………..$203,500

5850 Pemberton Way………………………$275,000

2834 Front Royal Drive……………………$320,000

8112 Callendale Drive………………………$371,600

2325 Vanreen Drive…………………………$515,000

1840 Squire Ridge Court……………………$580,000

80920

7927 Horizon Drive…………………………$269,000

3765 Misty Meadows Drive………………...$285,000

7349 Liberty Bell Drive……………………..$289,900

3785 Misty Meadows Drive…………………$290,000

7542 Bell Drive………………………………$300,000

2263 Sable Chase Drive……………………..$324,900

3625 Birnamwood Drive…………………….$344,000

2070 Springcrest Road………………………$350,000

10227 Clovercrest Drive…………………….$422,000

8195 Old Exchange Drive…………………..$445,500

3715 Cottage Drive………………………….$447,000

