This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3829 Pearl Drive……………………………..$230,000
3923 Diamond Ridge View………………….$240,000
5360 Mira Loma Circle……………………..$248,000
6821 Los Reyes Circle………………………$252,000
6149 Kingdom View…………………………$262,000
4521 Ranch Circle…………………………...$279,000
4105 Anitra Circle……………………………$285,000
4745 Michael Place…………………………..$299,900
4614 Misty Drive……………………………$310,000
6121 Cranberry Lane………………………..$317,000
2670 Purgatory Drive……………………….$345,000
5285 Park Vista Blvd…………………………$465,000
1435 Rock Ridge Court……………………...$500,000
80919
1616 Maitland Court………………………..$203,500
5850 Pemberton Way………………………$275,000
2834 Front Royal Drive……………………$320,000
8112 Callendale Drive………………………$371,600
2325 Vanreen Drive…………………………$515,000
1840 Squire Ridge Court……………………$580,000
80920
7927 Horizon Drive…………………………$269,000
3765 Misty Meadows Drive………………...$285,000
7349 Liberty Bell Drive……………………..$289,900
3785 Misty Meadows Drive…………………$290,000
7542 Bell Drive………………………………$300,000
2263 Sable Chase Drive……………………..$324,900
3625 Birnamwood Drive…………………….$344,000
2070 Springcrest Road………………………$350,000
10227 Clovercrest Drive…………………….$422,000
8195 Old Exchange Drive…………………..$445,500
3715 Cottage Drive………………………….$447,000