This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. Dec. 6-15, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

4523 Shadowglen Drive……………………$255,000

2409 Ranch Lane…………………………...$259,000

4510 Del Verde Drive………………………$263,000

2470 Lyncrest Drive………………………..$278,000

6661 Bugle Drive…………………………...$280,000

6350 Firestar Lane…………………………$289,000

3835 Topsail Drive…………………………$292,000

2803 Ridgeglen Place………………………$295,000

2105 Roundtop Drive……………………...$300,000

3595 Beechwood Court……………………$304,900

2012 Palm Drive…………………………...$310,000

2935 Purgatory Drive……………………...$320,000

3719 Adirondack Drive…………………….$328,000

2910 Cortina Drive………………………...$352,000

5835 Northwind Drive…………………….$365,000

80919

2245 Silent Rain Drive……………………..$268,000

7172 Aspen Glen Lane……………………..$343,000

300 Raven Hills Road………………………$352,000

2170 Alpine Shadows View………………...$355,000

5866 Canyon Reserve Heights…………….$399,000

1325 Owl Ridge Drive……………………..$410,000

935 Flying Eagle Place……………………..$438,000

67 Wild Grass Way…………………………$522,800

1160 Big Valley Drive………………………$529,200

435 Popes Valley Drive……………………..$557,500

80920

4280 Ramblewood Drive…………………..$240,000

8105 Celestial Lane………………………...$270,000

2144 Sable Chase Drive……………………$300,000

3729 Thundercloud Drive………………...$301,000

4340 Basswood Drive……………………...$307,900

2317 Legend Drive………………………...$340,000

4990 Ramblewood Drive…………………..$372,000

3759 Thundercloud Drive………………...$385,000

9151 Prairie Clover Drive…………………$393,900

4225 Purple Plum Way…………………….$400,000

8120 Dartmoor Court……………………..$425,000

8510 Sutterfield Drive……………………..$489,000

1270 Montezuma Road…………………….$600,000

