This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. Dec. 6-15, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
4523 Shadowglen Drive……………………$255,000
2409 Ranch Lane…………………………...$259,000
4510 Del Verde Drive………………………$263,000
2470 Lyncrest Drive………………………..$278,000
6661 Bugle Drive…………………………...$280,000
6350 Firestar Lane…………………………$289,000
3835 Topsail Drive…………………………$292,000
2803 Ridgeglen Place………………………$295,000
2105 Roundtop Drive……………………...$300,000
3595 Beechwood Court……………………$304,900
2012 Palm Drive…………………………...$310,000
2935 Purgatory Drive……………………...$320,000
3719 Adirondack Drive…………………….$328,000
2910 Cortina Drive………………………...$352,000
5835 Northwind Drive…………………….$365,000
80919
2245 Silent Rain Drive……………………..$268,000
7172 Aspen Glen Lane……………………..$343,000
300 Raven Hills Road………………………$352,000
2170 Alpine Shadows View………………...$355,000
5866 Canyon Reserve Heights…………….$399,000
1325 Owl Ridge Drive……………………..$410,000
935 Flying Eagle Place……………………..$438,000
67 Wild Grass Way…………………………$522,800
1160 Big Valley Drive………………………$529,200
435 Popes Valley Drive……………………..$557,500
80920
4280 Ramblewood Drive…………………..$240,000
8105 Celestial Lane………………………...$270,000
2144 Sable Chase Drive……………………$300,000
3729 Thundercloud Drive………………...$301,000
4340 Basswood Drive……………………...$307,900
2317 Legend Drive………………………...$340,000
4990 Ramblewood Drive…………………..$372,000
3759 Thundercloud Drive………………...$385,000
9151 Prairie Clover Drive…………………$393,900
4225 Purple Plum Way…………………….$400,000
8120 Dartmoor Court……………………..$425,000
8510 Sutterfield Drive……………………..$489,000
1270 Montezuma Road…………………….$600,000