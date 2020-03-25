This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. Dec. 16-22, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
6720 Northwind Drive……...$255,000
6010 Barnacle Court………...$279,500
3730 Hazelwood Court……..$299,000
4710 Misty Drive……………$305,000
2910 Reuben Drive………….$329,000
2715 Purgatory Drive……….$335,000
6365 Northwind Drive……...$338,000
6307 Galway Drive…………..$394,000
4732 Templeton Gap Road….$440,000
3845 Schoolwood Court…….$443,000
80919
1649 Maitland Court………..$220,000
814 Pebblewood Drive………$235,000
2535 Rick Court……………..$350,000
2680 Landsdown Place……...$352,000
2480 Kittridge Ave…………..$469,900
8110 Routt Court……………$494,000
1345 Winding Ridge Terrace...$575,000
80920
2330 Viceroy Court………….$275,000
3560 Smokestone Place……..$320,000
2135 Berthoud Court………..$329,900
3155 Rhapsody Court……….$334,900
7808 Flicker Grove………….$355,000
8220 Broughton Court……...$445,000