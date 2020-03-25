Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. Dec. 16-22, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

6720 Northwind Drive……...$255,000

6010 Barnacle Court………...$279,500

3730 Hazelwood Court……..$299,000

4710 Misty Drive……………$305,000

2910 Reuben Drive………….$329,000

2715 Purgatory Drive……….$335,000

6365 Northwind Drive……...$338,000

6307 Galway Drive…………..$394,000

4732 Templeton Gap Road….$440,000

3845 Schoolwood Court…….$443,000

80919

1649 Maitland Court………..$220,000

814 Pebblewood Drive………$235,000

2535 Rick Court……………..$350,000

2680 Landsdown Place……...$352,000

2480 Kittridge Ave…………..$469,900

8110 Routt Court……………$494,000

1345 Winding Ridge Terrace...$575,000

80920

2330 Viceroy Court………….$275,000

3560 Smokestone Place……..$320,000

2135 Berthoud Court………..$329,900

3155 Rhapsody Court……….$334,900

7808 Flicker Grove………….$355,000

8220 Broughton Court……...$445,000

