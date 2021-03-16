Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 7-3, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.

80918

1974 Erin Loop........................$197,000

2518 Hatch Circle.....................$260,000

6940 Snowbird Drive................$346,000

5623 Sonnet Ridge Point...........$368,500

3085 Cortina Drive...................$375,000

5740 Wells Fargo Drive East....$385,000

6211 Stemwood Drive..............$400,000

3934 Alemeda Circle.................$427,000

5610 Mercer Drive....................$624,900

80919

6109 Colony Circle...................$278,700

5145 Redleaf Lane....................$345,000

5551 Silverstone Terrace...........$508,600

2115 Wickes Road....................$520,000

4720 Russett Oak Court...........$535,000

80920

2648 Thrush Grove..................$310,000

7661 Bell Drive.........................$335,000

8230 Candon Drive....................$335,000

4105 Scotch Pine Drive.............$359,000

3110 Navigation Drive..............$385,000

8147 Radcliff Drive...................$395,000

8673 Bellcove Circle.................$398,000

9160 Bellcove Circle.................$415,000

8045 Scarborough Drive...........$425,000

3535 Harbor Island Drive..........$465,000

3510 Oak Meadow Drive...........$595,000

1314 Shrider Road....................$625,000

