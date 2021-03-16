This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 7-3, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.
80918
1974 Erin Loop........................$197,000
2518 Hatch Circle.....................$260,000
6940 Snowbird Drive................$346,000
5623 Sonnet Ridge Point...........$368,500
3085 Cortina Drive...................$375,000
5740 Wells Fargo Drive East....$385,000
6211 Stemwood Drive..............$400,000
3934 Alemeda Circle.................$427,000
5610 Mercer Drive....................$624,900
80919
6109 Colony Circle...................$278,700
5145 Redleaf Lane....................$345,000
5551 Silverstone Terrace...........$508,600
2115 Wickes Road....................$520,000
4720 Russett Oak Court...........$535,000
80920
2648 Thrush Grove..................$310,000
7661 Bell Drive.........................$335,000
8230 Candon Drive....................$335,000
4105 Scotch Pine Drive.............$359,000
3110 Navigation Drive..............$385,000
8147 Radcliff Drive...................$395,000
8673 Bellcove Circle.................$398,000
9160 Bellcove Circle.................$415,000
8045 Scarborough Drive...........$425,000
3535 Harbor Island Drive..........$465,000
3510 Oak Meadow Drive...........$595,000
1314 Shrider Road....................$625,000