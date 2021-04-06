Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 28-31. All listings include address and sales price.

80918

6640 Glade Park Drive...............$307,700

5601 Little Nell Court..............$335,000

2670 El Capitan Drive...............$360,000

5547 E Descanso Circle.............$364,000

6329 Firestar Lane....................$385,000

3550 Cranswood Way...............$420,000

2530 Snowbird Court................$450,000

8190 Lemon Grass Road...........$470,131

4876 Hillsdale Court.................$600,000

5414 Madera Road....................$680,000

80919

5549 Dunbar Court..................$239,990

380 Winter Park Lane................$370,000

2535 Dunfries Court.................$545,000

8070 Table Mesa Way................$585,000

6315 Alabaster Way...................$855,700

80920

7460 Lomas Court....................$312,000

8244 Chancellor Drive..............$333,500

3150 Mirage Drive....................$360,000

3210 Bunker Hill Drive.............$375,000

2403 Legend Drive...................$400,000

8081 Vectra Drive.....................$429,346

5407 Plumstead Drive..............$439,000

5735 Stable Court.....................$451,000

4189 Apache Plume Drive.........$451,500

8920 April Drive........................$471,000

10165 Clear Creek Road...........$525,000

3235 Hollycrest Drive..............$546,000

3607 Tuscanna Grove................$679,500

3267 Cedar Bluff Circle.............$698,000

3105 Hollycrest Drive...............$750,000

201 Pinecrest Way.................$1,975,000

