This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 14-20. All listings include address and sales price.
80918
5520 Denmark Court................$213,000
2236 Palm Drive.......................$299,000
3159 Banjo Drive......................$315,000
7535 Churchwood Circle.........$343,500
5355 Del Rey Drive...................$347,000
7240 Churchwood Circle.........$360,000
6055 Sailing Court.....................$365,000
3850 Sedgewood Way...............$415,000
5045 Saddle Drive.....................$420,000
5975 Mapleton Drive................$435,000
4560 Emerald Drive..................$560,000
5907 Spurwood Drive...............$585,000
4445 Seton Place........................$605,000
80919
5451 Silverstone Terrace...........$524,500
80920
1948 Timberline Drive.............$314,300
4151 Zurich Drive.....................$355,500
8857 Bellcove Circle.................$370,000
7515 Hickorywood Drive.........$378,000
7665 Yellowwood Drive............$441,800
3575 Brunswick Drive...............$462,000
2850 Dynamic Drive..................$540,000