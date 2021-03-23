neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 14-20. All listings include address and sales price.

80918

5520 Denmark Court................$213,000

2236 Palm Drive.......................$299,000

3159 Banjo Drive......................$315,000

7535 Churchwood Circle.........$343,500

5355 Del Rey Drive...................$347,000

7240 Churchwood Circle.........$360,000

6055 Sailing Court.....................$365,000

3850 Sedgewood Way...............$415,000

5045 Saddle Drive.....................$420,000

5975 Mapleton Drive................$435,000

4560 Emerald Drive..................$560,000

5907 Spurwood Drive...............$585,000

4445 Seton Place........................$605,000

80919

5451 Silverstone Terrace...........$524,500

80920

1948 Timberline Drive.............$314,300

4151 Zurich Drive.....................$355,500

8857 Bellcove Circle.................$370,000

7515 Hickorywood Drive.........$378,000

7665 Yellowwood Drive............$441,800

3575 Brunswick Drive...............$462,000

2850 Dynamic Drive..................$540,000

