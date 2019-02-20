Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 31-Jan. 6. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2017 Erin Loop………………$140,000

6138 Sapporo Drive…………$270,000

4720 Shadowglen Drive…….$277,500

2407 Flintridge Drive………..$300,000

2970 Dublin Blvd……………$315,000

1165 Brittany Circle…………$358,000

80919

77 Saddlemountain Road……$383,000

6631 Mesedge Drive…………$425,000

80920

8160 Essington Drive……….$245,000

7639 Timberline Court……..$270,000

2760 Thrush Grove…………$296,000

3385 Birnamwood Drive……$301,000

9335 Bellcove Circle………...$327,000

8314 Andrus Drive………….$340,000

2275 Silkwood Drive………..$375,000

9030 Salford Lane…………...$408,900

2908 Glen Arbor Drive……..$599,500

