This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 31-Jan. 6. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2017 Erin Loop………………$140,000
6138 Sapporo Drive…………$270,000
4720 Shadowglen Drive…….$277,500
2407 Flintridge Drive………..$300,000
2970 Dublin Blvd……………$315,000
1165 Brittany Circle…………$358,000
80919
77 Saddlemountain Road……$383,000
6631 Mesedge Drive…………$425,000
80920
8160 Essington Drive……….$245,000
7639 Timberline Court……..$270,000
2760 Thrush Grove…………$296,000
3385 Birnamwood Drive……$301,000
9335 Bellcove Circle………...$327,000
8314 Andrus Drive………….$340,000
2275 Silkwood Drive………..$375,000
9030 Salford Lane…………...$408,900
2908 Glen Arbor Drive……..$599,500