This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug 19-25. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

1816 Erin Loop……………………………...$170,000

4880 Montebello Drive……………………..$240,000

5365 Del Paz Drive…………………………$250,000

4208 Goldenrod Drive……………………...$252,000

3937 Encino St……………………………...$265,400

5848 New Crossings Point…………………$286,000

6430 Montarbor Drive……………………...$315,000

7355 Churchwood Circle…………………...$318,000

5019 Picket Drive…………………………...$321,500

6080 Little Johnny Drive…………………..$329,000

6945 Hazelwood Lane………………………$333,000

6920 Boysenberry Way……………………...$380,000

5839 Spurwood Court………………………$517,500

80919

2327 Silent Rain Drive………………………$267,000

185 Raven Hills Road………………………..$329,900

75 Raven Hills Court………………………...$349,900

5846 Wild Rye Drive………………………..$388,000

5840 Wild Rye Drive………………………..$396,800

7105 Dark Horse Place……………………...$400,000

6327 Cripple Creek Lane……………………$400,000

5515 Majestic Drive…………………………$415,000

5045 Granby Circle………………………….$445,000

6326 Delmonico Drive……………………...$450,000

6690 Mesedge Drive…………………………$457,500

1020 Big Valley Drive………………………..$459,900

2270 Courtney Drive………………………..$599,000

1655 Timber Valley Road…………………$1,030,000

80920

7470 Contrails Drive………………………...$325,000

8474 Chancellor Drive………………………$350,000

2640 Cornwall Court………………………..$375,000

8261 Andrus Drive…………………………..$384,900

7640 Chancellor Drive………………………$439,900

9594 Newport Plum Court…………………$472,500

9972 Pinedale Drive…………………………$565,000

9532 Carriage Creek Point………………….$580,000

