This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug 19-25. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
1816 Erin Loop……………………………...$170,000
4880 Montebello Drive……………………..$240,000
5365 Del Paz Drive…………………………$250,000
4208 Goldenrod Drive……………………...$252,000
3937 Encino St……………………………...$265,400
5848 New Crossings Point…………………$286,000
6430 Montarbor Drive……………………...$315,000
7355 Churchwood Circle…………………...$318,000
5019 Picket Drive…………………………...$321,500
6080 Little Johnny Drive…………………..$329,000
6945 Hazelwood Lane………………………$333,000
6920 Boysenberry Way……………………...$380,000
5839 Spurwood Court………………………$517,500
80919
2327 Silent Rain Drive………………………$267,000
185 Raven Hills Road………………………..$329,900
75 Raven Hills Court………………………...$349,900
5846 Wild Rye Drive………………………..$388,000
5840 Wild Rye Drive………………………..$396,800
7105 Dark Horse Place……………………...$400,000
6327 Cripple Creek Lane……………………$400,000
5515 Majestic Drive…………………………$415,000
5045 Granby Circle………………………….$445,000
6326 Delmonico Drive……………………...$450,000
6690 Mesedge Drive…………………………$457,500
1020 Big Valley Drive………………………..$459,900
2270 Courtney Drive………………………..$599,000
1655 Timber Valley Road…………………$1,030,000
80920
7470 Contrails Drive………………………...$325,000
8474 Chancellor Drive………………………$350,000
2640 Cornwall Court………………………..$375,000
8261 Andrus Drive…………………………..$384,900
7640 Chancellor Drive………………………$439,900
9594 Newport Plum Court…………………$472,500
9972 Pinedale Drive…………………………$565,000
9532 Carriage Creek Point………………….$580,000