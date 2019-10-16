neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 5-11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3807 Indianpipe Circle……………………...$260,000

6906 Los Reyes Circle………………………$269,900

4721 Misty Court……………………………$292,000

7606 Montarbor Drive………………………$307,500

7267 Berrybrook Lane………………………$308,100

7207 Berrybrook Lane………………………$322,500

6635 Snowbird Drive………………………..$325,000

6516 Gemstone Way………………………...$352,500

2222 Collegiate Drive……………………….$579,000

80919

7261 Julynn Road……………………………$336,000

306 Saddlemountain Road…………………..$339,900

5961 Canyon Reserve Heights………………...$375,000

5530 Flag Way……………………………….$395,000

5452 Majestic Drive…………………………$396,000

220 Silver Spring Drive……………………..$400,000

1115 N. War Eagle Drive……………………$433,000

995 Point Of The Pines Drive………………..$435,000

1765 Smoke Ridge Drive……………………$485,000

8435 Edgemont Way………………………...$497,000

1132 War Eagle Court………………………$557,000

5160 Golden Hills Court……………………$680,000

80920

8055 Essington Drive……………………….$265,000

4258 Quartzite Place………………………...$324,900

2230 Silkwood Drive………………………..$330,000

3720 Cottage Drive………………………….$355,000

7775 Fargo Drive……………………………$360,000

3660 Birnamwood Drive……………………$380,000

4151 Bays Water Drive……………………..$380,000

8969 Rockmont Terrace…………………….$389,500

3845 Cherry Plum Drive…………………….$440,000

10214 Pine Glade Drive…………………….$577,000

