This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 5-11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3807 Indianpipe Circle……………………...$260,000
6906 Los Reyes Circle………………………$269,900
4721 Misty Court……………………………$292,000
7606 Montarbor Drive………………………$307,500
7267 Berrybrook Lane………………………$308,100
7207 Berrybrook Lane………………………$322,500
6635 Snowbird Drive………………………..$325,000
6516 Gemstone Way………………………...$352,500
2222 Collegiate Drive……………………….$579,000
80919
7261 Julynn Road……………………………$336,000
306 Saddlemountain Road…………………..$339,900
5961 Canyon Reserve Heights………………...$375,000
5530 Flag Way……………………………….$395,000
5452 Majestic Drive…………………………$396,000
220 Silver Spring Drive……………………..$400,000
1115 N. War Eagle Drive……………………$433,000
995 Point Of The Pines Drive………………..$435,000
1765 Smoke Ridge Drive……………………$485,000
8435 Edgemont Way………………………...$497,000
1132 War Eagle Court………………………$557,000
5160 Golden Hills Court……………………$680,000
80920
8055 Essington Drive……………………….$265,000
4258 Quartzite Place………………………...$324,900
2230 Silkwood Drive………………………..$330,000
3720 Cottage Drive………………………….$355,000
7775 Fargo Drive……………………………$360,000
3660 Birnamwood Drive……………………$380,000
4151 Bays Water Drive……………………..$380,000
8969 Rockmont Terrace…………………….$389,500
3845 Cherry Plum Drive…………………….$440,000
10214 Pine Glade Drive…………………….$577,000