This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

80918

2681 Hatch Circle....................$242,000

2510 Hatch Circle....................$250,500

2343 Dublin Blvd.....................$265,000

3720 Encino St.........................$295,000

4546 Bella Drive.......................$301,500

4523 Shadowglen Drive...........$310,000

3370 Hazelwood Court............$310,000

3830 Soft Breeze Way...............$320,000

4739 Misty Drive......................$325,000

4678 Ranch Drive.....................$336,000

5553 Oro Grande Drive...........$340,000

2545 Roundtop Drive...............$360,000

2834 Shadowglen Drive...........$366,000

3055 Woodview Court.............$385,000

1278 Fuller Road......................$405,000

3550 Sedgewood Way...............$420,000

4620 Seton Place......................$435,000

5705 Velvet Court.....................$445,000

3875 Timberwood Court.........$451,000

5040 Park Vista Blvd.................$575,000

1655 Colgate Drive..................$595,000

2080 Stanbridge Court.............$631,100

80919

7355 Aspen Glen Lane.............$315,000

5695 Bourke Drive...................$350,000

1014 Dancing Horse Drive......$404,900

6990 Delmonico Drive.............$420,000

6986 Oak Valley Drive..............$452,500

6995 Blackhawk Place..............$479,000

1957 Manning Way...................$501,000

5331 Silverstone Terrace..........$520,900

7315 Delmonico Drive.............$546,000

210 Cliff Falls Court.................$580,000

2245 Courtney Drive................$620,000

3380 Blodgett Drive.................$655,000

2420 Rossmere St.....................$688,000

80920

3715 Amelia Island St...............$270,000

3530 Sydney Terrace.................$273,000

7655 Vallhalla Drive.................$340,000

2359 Legend Drive...................$346,000

8950 Boxelder Drive.................$348,300

8034 Cooper River Drive.........$360,000

4145 Zurich Drive....................$378,000

8013 Scarborough Drive..........$389,900

7920 Ferncliff Drive.................$390,000

8101 Telegraph Drive...............$390,000

8202 Ravenel Drive..................$390,000

3155 Windjammer Drive..........$407,000

8390 St Helena Drive...............$415,300

8436 Windy Hill Drive.............$435,000

8567 Gatewick Drive................$465,000

3695 Hampton Park Drive.......$475,000

7580 Chancellor Drive.............$499,900

4485 Cavendish Drive..............$505,000

10191 Clovercrest Drive..........$521,200

2908 Glen Arbor Drive............$641,000

10042 Pinedale Drive...............$665,000

10120 Oak Knoll Terrace.........$730,000

2005 Alamosa Drive..................$750,000

7224 Lilac Place........................$900,000

9703 Pinedale Drive..............$1,360,000

