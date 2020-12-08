This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 31-Sept. 6.
80918
2681 Hatch Circle....................$242,000
2510 Hatch Circle....................$250,500
2343 Dublin Blvd.....................$265,000
3720 Encino St.........................$295,000
4546 Bella Drive.......................$301,500
4523 Shadowglen Drive...........$310,000
3370 Hazelwood Court............$310,000
3830 Soft Breeze Way...............$320,000
4739 Misty Drive......................$325,000
4678 Ranch Drive.....................$336,000
5553 Oro Grande Drive...........$340,000
2545 Roundtop Drive...............$360,000
2834 Shadowglen Drive...........$366,000
3055 Woodview Court.............$385,000
1278 Fuller Road......................$405,000
3550 Sedgewood Way...............$420,000
4620 Seton Place......................$435,000
5705 Velvet Court.....................$445,000
3875 Timberwood Court.........$451,000
5040 Park Vista Blvd.................$575,000
1655 Colgate Drive..................$595,000
2080 Stanbridge Court.............$631,100
80919
7355 Aspen Glen Lane.............$315,000
5695 Bourke Drive...................$350,000
1014 Dancing Horse Drive......$404,900
6990 Delmonico Drive.............$420,000
6986 Oak Valley Drive..............$452,500
6995 Blackhawk Place..............$479,000
1957 Manning Way...................$501,000
5331 Silverstone Terrace..........$520,900
7315 Delmonico Drive.............$546,000
210 Cliff Falls Court.................$580,000
2245 Courtney Drive................$620,000
3380 Blodgett Drive.................$655,000
2420 Rossmere St.....................$688,000
80920
3715 Amelia Island St...............$270,000
3530 Sydney Terrace.................$273,000
7655 Vallhalla Drive.................$340,000
2359 Legend Drive...................$346,000
8950 Boxelder Drive.................$348,300
8034 Cooper River Drive.........$360,000
4145 Zurich Drive....................$378,000
8013 Scarborough Drive..........$389,900
7920 Ferncliff Drive.................$390,000
8101 Telegraph Drive...............$390,000
8202 Ravenel Drive..................$390,000
3155 Windjammer Drive..........$407,000
8390 St Helena Drive...............$415,300
8436 Windy Hill Drive.............$435,000
8567 Gatewick Drive................$465,000
3695 Hampton Park Drive.......$475,000
7580 Chancellor Drive.............$499,900
4485 Cavendish Drive..............$505,000
10191 Clovercrest Drive..........$521,200
2908 Glen Arbor Drive............$641,000
10042 Pinedale Drive...............$665,000
10120 Oak Knoll Terrace.........$730,000
2005 Alamosa Drive..................$750,000
7224 Lilac Place........................$900,000
9703 Pinedale Drive..............$1,360,000