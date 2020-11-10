Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 3-9. Each listing includes address and sales price.

80918

2548 Blazek Loop.....................$193,000

2331 Dublin Blvd......................$245,000

2662 Lynbarton Point...............$251,000

2450 Lyncrest Drive..................$287,000

2720 El Capitan Drive...............$297,500

2845 Buttermilk Circle..............$327,000

2947 Roche Drive North............$345,000

6310 Gemfield Drive..................$350,000

3265 Cortina Drive....................$350,000

4182 Parkwood Trail..................$360,300

7035 Hazelwood Lane...............$368,000

6275 Northwind Drive...............$370,000

5639 Sonnet Ridge Point............$394,500

6159 Applewood Ridge Circle...$435,000

5590 Saddle Rock Road............$446,000

5544 Wells Fargo Drive............$452,000

80919

5821 Wisteria Drive..................$278,500

775 Carlson Drive.....................$300,000

6380 Georgetown Court............$336,500

505 Anaconda Drive..................$350,000

5226 Pinon Valley Road............$388,000

5808 Via Verona View...............$420,000

285 Arequa Ridge Drive............$485,000

2580 Himalaya Court...............$545,000

65 Arequa Ridge Drive...............$605,000

7917 Buck Haven View...............$608,000

80920

2660 Bannister Court.................$225,000

7840 Big Pine Court..................$313,000

8435 Pepperridge Drive............$345,000

3710 Amelia Island St...............$345,000

1885 Independence Drive.........$345,000

7820 French Road....................$380,000

7861 Scarborough Drive............$385,000

8252 Radcliff Drive....................$395,000

2860 Dynamic Drive..................$405,000

8196 Radcliff Drive....................$422,000

8210 Caravel Drive....................$424,900

7610 Downywood Court...........$440,000

2733 Marston Heights...............$463,000

8315 Ashford Court..................$525,000

2340 Fuller Road......................$589,000

2639 Glen Arbor Drive...............$680,300

9735 Brassie Court..................$1,050,000

