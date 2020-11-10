This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 3-9. Each listing includes address and sales price.
80918
2548 Blazek Loop.....................$193,000
2331 Dublin Blvd......................$245,000
2662 Lynbarton Point...............$251,000
2450 Lyncrest Drive..................$287,000
2720 El Capitan Drive...............$297,500
2845 Buttermilk Circle..............$327,000
2947 Roche Drive North............$345,000
6310 Gemfield Drive..................$350,000
3265 Cortina Drive....................$350,000
4182 Parkwood Trail..................$360,300
7035 Hazelwood Lane...............$368,000
6275 Northwind Drive...............$370,000
5639 Sonnet Ridge Point............$394,500
6159 Applewood Ridge Circle...$435,000
5590 Saddle Rock Road............$446,000
5544 Wells Fargo Drive............$452,000
80919
5821 Wisteria Drive..................$278,500
775 Carlson Drive.....................$300,000
6380 Georgetown Court............$336,500
505 Anaconda Drive..................$350,000
5226 Pinon Valley Road............$388,000
5808 Via Verona View...............$420,000
285 Arequa Ridge Drive............$485,000
2580 Himalaya Court...............$545,000
65 Arequa Ridge Drive...............$605,000
7917 Buck Haven View...............$608,000
80920
2660 Bannister Court.................$225,000
7840 Big Pine Court..................$313,000
8435 Pepperridge Drive............$345,000
3710 Amelia Island St...............$345,000
1885 Independence Drive.........$345,000
7820 French Road....................$380,000
7861 Scarborough Drive............$385,000
8252 Radcliff Drive....................$395,000
2860 Dynamic Drive..................$405,000
8196 Radcliff Drive....................$422,000
8210 Caravel Drive....................$424,900
7610 Downywood Court...........$440,000
2733 Marston Heights...............$463,000
8315 Ashford Court..................$525,000
2340 Fuller Road......................$589,000
2639 Glen Arbor Drive...............$680,300
9735 Brassie Court..................$1,050,000