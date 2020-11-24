This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 17-23. Each listing includes address and sales price.
80918
4830 Montebello Drive............$260,000
4023 Diamond Ridge View.........$283,000
2661 Lynbarton Point...............$286,000
2530 Lyncrest Drive..................$302,000
6016 Copper Mountain Drive...$306,000
6605 Dublin Place.....................$320,000
2817 Dawn Drive.......................$323,000
3110 Downhill Drive.................$326,000
4615 Misty Drive........................$326,000
2460 Brenton Drive..................$375,000
3055 Woodview Court...............$385,000
6125 Eagles Nest Drive............$395,000
4175 Parkwood Trail..................$396,200
4159 Parkwood Trail..................$398,600
4114 Tumbleweed Drive............$400,000
5238 Borrego Drive..................$410,000
4167 Parkwood Trail..................$419,600
6319 Dewsbury Drive...............$445,000
4465 Seton Place........................$465,000
6320 Yvonne Way.....................$490,000
5140 Wild Rose Lane...............$670,000
80919
6269 Colony Circle..................$232,000
1427 Territory Trail..................$255,000
6221 Colony Circle..................$265,000
1010 Dancing Horse Drive......$405,000
6305 Crested Butte Circle.........$446,000
6970 Mikado Lane....................$470,000
6355 Ashton Park Place............$470,000
2130 Kittridge Ave....................$475,000
5330 Setters Way......................$527,500
16450 Mountain Mist Drive......$625,000
1952 Guardian Way..................$640,000
1970 Spirerock Path..................$680,000
2550 Talleson Court..................$850,000
1540 Timber Valley Road.........$850,000
80920
2844 Boxwood Place..................$200,000
3342 Soaring Bird Circle............$285,000
4325 Scotch Pine Drive............$345,000
3525 Birnamwood Drive............$350,000
3483 Plantation Grove...............$365,000
2342 Langholm Drive...............$381,000
7815 Montane Drive..................$385,000
7925 Bard Court........................$391,900
4223 Saunter Drive....................$406,800
8166 Ferncliff Drive..................$417,400
7836 Swiftrun Road..................$420,000
4030 Purple Plum Way...............$427,000
7737 Silver Maple Lane............$430,000
2509 Marston Heights...............$430,000
2725 Helmsdale Drive...............$450,000
8626 Gatewick Drive.................$455,000
8930 Chetwood Drive...............$480,000
2111 London Carriage...............$520,000
3359 Silver Pine Trail...............$540,000
2905 Sovereign View..................$576,500
2447 Willow Glen Drive............$675,000
9654 Pinebrook Way..................$865,000