This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 17-23. Each listing includes address and sales price.

80918

4830 Montebello Drive............$260,000

4023 Diamond Ridge View.........$283,000

2661 Lynbarton Point...............$286,000

2530 Lyncrest Drive..................$302,000

6016 Copper Mountain Drive...$306,000

6605 Dublin Place.....................$320,000

2817 Dawn Drive.......................$323,000

3110 Downhill Drive.................$326,000

4615 Misty Drive........................$326,000

2460 Brenton Drive..................$375,000

3055 Woodview Court...............$385,000

6125 Eagles Nest Drive............$395,000

4175 Parkwood Trail..................$396,200

4159 Parkwood Trail..................$398,600

4114 Tumbleweed Drive............$400,000

5238 Borrego Drive..................$410,000

4167 Parkwood Trail..................$419,600

6319 Dewsbury Drive...............$445,000

4465 Seton Place........................$465,000

6320 Yvonne Way.....................$490,000

5140 Wild Rose Lane...............$670,000

80919

6269 Colony Circle..................$232,000

1427 Territory Trail..................$255,000

6221 Colony Circle..................$265,000

1010 Dancing Horse Drive......$405,000

6305 Crested Butte Circle.........$446,000

6970 Mikado Lane....................$470,000

6355 Ashton Park Place............$470,000

2130 Kittridge Ave....................$475,000

5330 Setters Way......................$527,500

16450 Mountain Mist Drive......$625,000

1952 Guardian Way..................$640,000

1970 Spirerock Path..................$680,000

2550 Talleson Court..................$850,000

1540 Timber Valley Road.........$850,000

80920

2844 Boxwood Place..................$200,000

3342 Soaring Bird Circle............$285,000

4325 Scotch Pine Drive............$345,000

3525 Birnamwood Drive............$350,000

3483 Plantation Grove...............$365,000

2342 Langholm Drive...............$381,000

7815 Montane Drive..................$385,000

7925 Bard Court........................$391,900

4223 Saunter Drive....................$406,800

8166 Ferncliff Drive..................$417,400

7836 Swiftrun Road..................$420,000

4030 Purple Plum Way...............$427,000

7737 Silver Maple Lane............$430,000

2509 Marston Heights...............$430,000

2725 Helmsdale Drive...............$450,000

8626 Gatewick Drive.................$455,000

8930 Chetwood Drive...............$480,000

2111 London Carriage...............$520,000

3359 Silver Pine Trail...............$540,000

2905 Sovereign View..................$576,500

2447 Willow Glen Drive............$675,000

9654 Pinebrook Way..................$865,000

