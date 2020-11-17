Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 10-16. Each listing includes address and sales price.

80918

3585 Darkwood Place............$246,000

2605 Hatch Circle..................$255,000

3939 Diamond Ridge View....$283,000

4661 Ranch Drive..................$286,000

4207 Parkwood Trail..............$296,000

5780 Del Rey Drive................$311,000

6003 Flintridge Drive.............$311,500

6720 Lange Circle..................$312,000

6602 Sproul Lane...................$314,000

5815 Eldora Drive..................$325,000

3055 Rolling Wood Loop......$347,000

4191 Parkwood Trail..............$351,400

3840 Adirondack Drive..........$360,000

5220 Picket Drive...................$369,900

3010 Maroon Bells Ave..........$388,000

5521 Galena Place..................$395,000

4183 Parkwood Trail..............$407,700

4199 Parkwood Trail..............$417,500

5612 Altitude Drive................$420,000

4215 Parkwood Trail..............$421,400

1675 Colgate Drive................$575,000

2066 Stanbridge Court...........$589,000

2600 Northcrest Drive...........$594,500

4304 Ridgelane Drive.............$740,000

80919

6355 Moccasin Pass Court.....$410,000

7425 Delmonico Drive...........$421,900

240 Raven Hills Road.............$474,600

195 Fox Hill Lane..................$487,000

5565 Darien Way....................$782,100

80920

3850 Beltana Drive.................$263,500

3640 Queensland Place..........$296,000

3650 Queensland Place..........$315,000

8148 Steadman Drive.............$325,000

8209 Andrus Drive.................$366,000

8282 Caravel Drive................$366,000

4379 Prairie Willow Drive.....$370,000

4920 Little Wolf Court..........$390,000

4838 Herndon Circle.............$410,000

2675 Lear Drive.....................$417,000

3115 Birnamwood Drive........$435,000

8715 Massey Circle................$455,000

4420 Cobbleskill Drive..........$501,000

9105 Melbourne Drive...........$510,500

9830 Pleasanton Drive...........$515,000

10204 Clovercrest Drive........$525,000

2410 Amberwood Lane..........$540,000

880 Yellow Jasper Point..........$397,500

