This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 10-16. Each listing includes address and sales price.
80918
3585 Darkwood Place............$246,000
2605 Hatch Circle..................$255,000
3939 Diamond Ridge View....$283,000
4661 Ranch Drive..................$286,000
4207 Parkwood Trail..............$296,000
5780 Del Rey Drive................$311,000
6003 Flintridge Drive.............$311,500
6720 Lange Circle..................$312,000
6602 Sproul Lane...................$314,000
5815 Eldora Drive..................$325,000
3055 Rolling Wood Loop......$347,000
4191 Parkwood Trail..............$351,400
3840 Adirondack Drive..........$360,000
5220 Picket Drive...................$369,900
3010 Maroon Bells Ave..........$388,000
5521 Galena Place..................$395,000
4183 Parkwood Trail..............$407,700
4199 Parkwood Trail..............$417,500
5612 Altitude Drive................$420,000
4215 Parkwood Trail..............$421,400
1675 Colgate Drive................$575,000
2066 Stanbridge Court...........$589,000
2600 Northcrest Drive...........$594,500
4304 Ridgelane Drive.............$740,000
80919
6355 Moccasin Pass Court.....$410,000
7425 Delmonico Drive...........$421,900
240 Raven Hills Road.............$474,600
195 Fox Hill Lane..................$487,000
5565 Darien Way....................$782,100
80920
3850 Beltana Drive.................$263,500
3640 Queensland Place..........$296,000
3650 Queensland Place..........$315,000
8148 Steadman Drive.............$325,000
8209 Andrus Drive.................$366,000
8282 Caravel Drive................$366,000
4379 Prairie Willow Drive.....$370,000
4920 Little Wolf Court..........$390,000
4838 Herndon Circle.............$410,000
2675 Lear Drive.....................$417,000
3115 Birnamwood Drive........$435,000
8715 Massey Circle................$455,000
4420 Cobbleskill Drive..........$501,000
9105 Melbourne Drive...........$510,500
9830 Pleasanton Drive...........$515,000
10204 Clovercrest Drive........$525,000
2410 Amberwood Lane..........$540,000
880 Yellow Jasper Point..........$397,500