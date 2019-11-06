neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2425 Telemark Court……....$253,000

3510 Hazelwood Court…....$256,500

3805 Pearl Drive…………...$267,000

4805 Montebello Drive…....$275,000

2602 Hatch Circle………....$278,000

5008 Villa Circle…………..$289,900

2435 Telemark Court……..$293,000

3440 Valejo Court………...$295,000

6060 Flintridge Drive….....$325,000

6260 Montarbor Drive…....$345,000

6308 Pulpit Rock Drive.....$362,000

6235 Northwind Drive…....$371,500

4133 Tree Creek Trail….....$387,800

2006 Wildwood Drive….....$450,000

80919

2420 Sweet Water Court….$310,000

1017 Allegheny Drive……...$317,500

7166 White Buffalo Road…$325,000

223 Saddlemountain Road…$330,000

635 Silver Spring Circle…..$385,000

5625 Astoria Way…………..$408,000

187 Dolomite Drive……….$425,000

7799 Julynn Road…………$425,000

4745 Russett Oak Court….$425,000

975 Golden Hills Road…...$475,000

2535 Karamy Court……….$652,000

5285 Lanagan St…………..$690,000

6210 Wilson Road………...$707,500

2985 Cindercone Lane……$729,000

80920

3690 Brisbane Drive……….$290,000

2028 Silkwood Drive………$290,000

7820 Big Pine Court………$292,000

2239 Sable Chase Drive…..$314,000

7435 Hickorywood Drive…$318,000

7815 French Road…………$320,000

8770 Boxelder Drive………$325,000

3455 Sun River Place……..$325,000

2180 Rusty Hinge Drive….$328,000

8717 Alpine Valley Drive…$338,000

5680 Stable Court…………$345,000

7789 Black Walnut Drive…$350,000

2318 Langholm Drive…….$385,000

2715 Helmsdale Drive…….$385,000

8285 Clifton Drive………...$399,900

3440 Bethel Court………...$415,000

7410 Chancellor Drive……$415,000

2715 Cornwall Court……...$418,000

3575 Oak Meadow Drive….$525,000

9630 Ashfield Drive………..$745,000

2997 Glen Arbor Drive……$900,000

