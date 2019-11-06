This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2425 Telemark Court……....$253,000
3510 Hazelwood Court…....$256,500
3805 Pearl Drive…………...$267,000
4805 Montebello Drive…....$275,000
2602 Hatch Circle………....$278,000
5008 Villa Circle…………..$289,900
2435 Telemark Court……..$293,000
3440 Valejo Court………...$295,000
6060 Flintridge Drive….....$325,000
6260 Montarbor Drive…....$345,000
6308 Pulpit Rock Drive.....$362,000
6235 Northwind Drive…....$371,500
4133 Tree Creek Trail….....$387,800
2006 Wildwood Drive….....$450,000
80919
2420 Sweet Water Court….$310,000
1017 Allegheny Drive……...$317,500
7166 White Buffalo Road…$325,000
223 Saddlemountain Road…$330,000
635 Silver Spring Circle…..$385,000
5625 Astoria Way…………..$408,000
187 Dolomite Drive……….$425,000
7799 Julynn Road…………$425,000
4745 Russett Oak Court….$425,000
975 Golden Hills Road…...$475,000
2535 Karamy Court……….$652,000
5285 Lanagan St…………..$690,000
6210 Wilson Road………...$707,500
2985 Cindercone Lane……$729,000
80920
3690 Brisbane Drive……….$290,000
2028 Silkwood Drive………$290,000
7820 Big Pine Court………$292,000
2239 Sable Chase Drive…..$314,000
7435 Hickorywood Drive…$318,000
7815 French Road…………$320,000
8770 Boxelder Drive………$325,000
3455 Sun River Place……..$325,000
2180 Rusty Hinge Drive….$328,000
8717 Alpine Valley Drive…$338,000
5680 Stable Court…………$345,000
7789 Black Walnut Drive…$350,000
2318 Langholm Drive…….$385,000
2715 Helmsdale Drive…….$385,000
8285 Clifton Drive………...$399,900
3440 Bethel Court………...$415,000
7410 Chancellor Drive……$415,000
2715 Cornwall Court……...$418,000
3575 Oak Meadow Drive….$525,000
9630 Ashfield Drive………..$745,000
2997 Glen Arbor Drive……$900,000