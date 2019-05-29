This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 8-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3607 Meadowland Blvd…………………...$249,500
3907 Fetlock Circle……………………….$260,000
2643 Tomah Court………………………..$260,000
6225 Northwind Drive……………………$308,000
2950 Cortina Drive……………………….$315,500
6550 Plaid Place…………………………..$320,000
2540 Covington Place…………………….$330,000
5703 Sonnet Heights……………………..$345,000
5275 Topaz Drive………………………....$395,000
4435 Sable Ridge Court………………….$594,000
80919
5549 Tamworth Drive…………………….$223,700
7220 Rising Moon Drive…………………$315,000
5874 Morning Light Terrace…………….$335,000
6910 Delmonico Drive…………………...$353,000
2560 Silent Rain Drive…………………..$365,000
5345 Autumn Hills Court………………..$435,000
7445 Wynwood Terrace…………………..$575,000
580 Northfield Road……………………...$876,000
80920
7886 Brandy Circle………………………..$274,000
3505 Rockhampton Court………………..$281,000
3565 Sydney Terrace……………………...$290,000
2106 Summerset Drive…………………...$305,000
8164 Scarborough Drive…………………$320,500
4590 Squirreltail Drive…………………...$381,100
2550 Lumberjack Drive…………………..$399,900
8272 Ravenel Drive……………………….$400,000
7820 Montane Drive……………………...$415,000
9632 Stoneglen Drive…………………….$450,000
3510 Oak Meadow Drive…………………$495,000
3767 Oak Meadow Drive…………………$510,000