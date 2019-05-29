Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 8-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3607 Meadowland Blvd…………………...$249,500

3907 Fetlock Circle……………………….$260,000

2643 Tomah Court………………………..$260,000

6225 Northwind Drive……………………$308,000

2950 Cortina Drive……………………….$315,500

6550 Plaid Place…………………………..$320,000

2540 Covington Place…………………….$330,000

5703 Sonnet Heights……………………..$345,000

5275 Topaz Drive………………………....$395,000

4435 Sable Ridge Court………………….$594,000

80919

5549 Tamworth Drive…………………….$223,700

7220 Rising Moon Drive…………………$315,000

5874 Morning Light Terrace…………….$335,000

6910 Delmonico Drive…………………...$353,000

2560 Silent Rain Drive…………………..$365,000

5345 Autumn Hills Court………………..$435,000

7445 Wynwood Terrace…………………..$575,000

580 Northfield Road……………………...$876,000

80920

7886 Brandy Circle………………………..$274,000

3505 Rockhampton Court………………..$281,000

3565 Sydney Terrace……………………...$290,000

2106 Summerset Drive…………………...$305,000

8164 Scarborough Drive…………………$320,500

4590 Squirreltail Drive…………………...$381,100

2550 Lumberjack Drive…………………..$399,900

8272 Ravenel Drive……………………….$400,000

7820 Montane Drive……………………...$415,000

9632 Stoneglen Drive…………………….$450,000

3510 Oak Meadow Drive…………………$495,000

3767 Oak Meadow Drive…………………$510,000

