This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 1-7. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
5350 Del Rey Drive………………………$240,000
6050 Barnacle Court……………………...$255,000
6143 Kingdom View……………………...$271,000
4927 Galena Drive………………………..$286,000
6715 Magnum Court……………………..$310,000
4020 Bowsprit Lane……………………....$345,000
1215 Brittany Circle……………………...$359,000
4865 Garden Trail………………………...$372,500
3875 Saddle Rock Road…………………..$390,000
4349 Ridgeglen Road……………………..$392,000
2538 Integrity Court……………………..$419,500
5902 Treeledge Drive…………………….$505,000
4976 Mount Union Court……………….$515,000
4125 Pintail Lane…………………………$630,000
80919
6065 Pemberton Way…………………….$270,000
5459 Lions Gate Lane…………………...$321,000
5739 Canyon Reserve Heights…………..$329,900
5859 Wild Rye Drive…………………….$333,000
5943 Canyon Reserve Heights… ……….$354,000
6460 Mesedge Drive……………………..$397,000
240 Raven Hills Road…………………….$430,000
4961 Nightshade Circle…………………..$526,000
2585 Tamora Way………………………...$625,000
2246 Green Rush Place…………………..$649,500
8420 Tarnwood Path……………………..$675,000
80920
3806 Smoke Tree Drive………………….$157,000
1935 Rusty Hinge Drive…………………$253,000
4345 Scotch Pine Drive………………….$287,000
2643 Zephyr Drive……………………….$311,000
8880 Kalmar Drive……………………….$320,000
7870 Ultra Drive………………………….$330,000
8460 Camfield Circle…………………….$335,000
7575 Hickorywood Drive………………..$342,000
8276 Brigantine Drive……………………$349,900
4216 Morning Glory Road………………$350,000
4580 Hagerwood St……………………...$355,900
5050 Ramblewood Drive…………………$372,000
2648 Marston Heights…………………...$405,000
8235 Lythrum Drive……………………..$414,900
8152 Old Exchange Drive… ……………$440,000
2865 Dynamic Drive……………………..$463,000
3335 Hollycrest Drive……………………$469,900
2850 Bethune Court……………………...$495,000
9929 Oak Knoll Terrace………………….$569,000
9955 Otero Ave…………………………...$695,000