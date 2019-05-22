neighborhood real estate
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 1-7. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

5350 Del Rey Drive………………………$240,000

6050 Barnacle Court……………………...$255,000

6143 Kingdom View……………………...$271,000

4927 Galena Drive………………………..$286,000

6715 Magnum Court……………………..$310,000

4020 Bowsprit Lane……………………....$345,000

1215 Brittany Circle……………………...$359,000

4865 Garden Trail………………………...$372,500

3875 Saddle Rock Road…………………..$390,000

4349 Ridgeglen Road……………………..$392,000

2538 Integrity Court……………………..$419,500

5902 Treeledge Drive…………………….$505,000

4976 Mount Union Court……………….$515,000

4125 Pintail Lane…………………………$630,000

80919

6065 Pemberton Way…………………….$270,000

5459 Lions Gate Lane…………………...$321,000

5739 Canyon Reserve Heights…………..$329,900

5859 Wild Rye Drive…………………….$333,000

5943 Canyon Reserve Heights… ……….$354,000

6460 Mesedge Drive……………………..$397,000

240 Raven Hills Road…………………….$430,000

4961 Nightshade Circle…………………..$526,000

2585 Tamora Way………………………...$625,000

2246 Green Rush Place…………………..$649,500

8420 Tarnwood Path……………………..$675,000

80920

3806 Smoke Tree Drive………………….$157,000

1935 Rusty Hinge Drive…………………$253,000

4345 Scotch Pine Drive………………….$287,000

2643 Zephyr Drive……………………….$311,000

8880 Kalmar Drive……………………….$320,000

7870 Ultra Drive………………………….$330,000

8460 Camfield Circle…………………….$335,000

7575 Hickorywood Drive………………..$342,000

8276 Brigantine Drive……………………$349,900

4216 Morning Glory Road………………$350,000

4580 Hagerwood St……………………...$355,900

5050 Ramblewood Drive…………………$372,000

2648 Marston Heights…………………...$405,000

8235 Lythrum Drive……………………..$414,900

8152 Old Exchange Drive… ……………$440,000

2865 Dynamic Drive……………………..$463,000

3335 Hollycrest Drive……………………$469,900

2850 Bethune Court……………………...$495,000

9929 Oak Knoll Terrace………………….$569,000

9955 Otero Ave…………………………...$695,000

