This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

7475 Churchwood Circle…………………...$280,000

1966 Palm Drive…………………………….$303,000

6570 Turret Drive…………………………..$309,900

6556 Peak Vista Circle…………………….$345,000

2753 Purgatory Drive……………………….$359,900

2670 Purgatory Drive……………………….$375,000

6625 Stonehedge Drive……………………..$382,600

80919

1428 Territory Trail…………………………$216,000

2710 Front Royal Drive…………………….$316,000

4880 Granby Circle…………………………$378,000

325 Discovery Court………………………...$378,800

7560 Julynn Road…………………………...$387,000

5525 Majestic Drive…………………………$400,000

5360 Flatrock Place…………………………$605,000

65 Woodmen Court…………………………$650,000

80920

2439 Legend Drive………………………….$300,000

7845 Conifer Drive………………………….$349,900

8510 Williamsburg Drive…………………...$374,000

3165 Hollycrest Drive………………………$460,000

