This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
7475 Churchwood Circle…………………...$280,000
1966 Palm Drive…………………………….$303,000
6570 Turret Drive…………………………..$309,900
6556 Peak Vista Circle…………………….$345,000
2753 Purgatory Drive……………………….$359,900
2670 Purgatory Drive……………………….$375,000
6625 Stonehedge Drive……………………..$382,600
80919
1428 Territory Trail…………………………$216,000
2710 Front Royal Drive…………………….$316,000
4880 Granby Circle…………………………$378,000
325 Discovery Court………………………...$378,800
7560 Julynn Road…………………………...$387,000
5525 Majestic Drive…………………………$400,000
5360 Flatrock Place…………………………$605,000
65 Woodmen Court…………………………$650,000
80920
2439 Legend Drive………………………….$300,000
7845 Conifer Drive………………………….$349,900
8510 Williamsburg Drive…………………...$374,000
3165 Hollycrest Drive………………………$460,000