This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 6-12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
5544 Mansfield Court....................................$181,000
2802 Dusk Drive............................................$285,000
3165 Dublin Boulevard..................................$303,200
4303 Parkwood Trail......................................$312,400
4120 Dolphin Circle......................................$315,000
2910 Purgatory Drive.....................................$315,000
2122 Roundtop Court....................................$330,000
2485 Garden Way..........................................$340,000
3819 Cambria Place.......................................$340,000
7845 Montarbor Drive...................................$390,000
4655 Poleplant Drive.....................................$449,900
4904 Mount Union Court.............................$505,000
4474 Campus Bluffs Court.............................$515,500
6020 Applewood Ridge Circle.......................$519,000
5390 Diamond Drive.....................................$610,000
4255 Saddle Rock Road.................................$768,000
80919
190 Blanca Court...........................................$340,000
5833 Wisteria Drive.......................................$346,000
7795 Julynn Road...........................................$435,000
7008 Oak Valley Drive...................................$472,500
1870 Manning Way........................................$493,000
6305 Sandray Court.......................................$607,500
1970 La Bellezza Grove..................................$675,000
2865 Rossmere St..........................................$693,000
80920
8432 Artesian Springs Point..........................$344,000
4455 Archwood Drive....................................$365,000
2311 Legend Drive........................................$375,000
7915 Chancellor Drive...................................$411,000
4960 Squirreltail Drive .................................$413,000
5443 Plumstead Drive...................................$440,000
2449 Marston Heights ..................................$449,500