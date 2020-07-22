Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 6-12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

5544 Mansfield Court....................................$181,000

2802 Dusk Drive............................................$285,000

3165 Dublin Boulevard..................................$303,200

4303 Parkwood Trail......................................$312,400

4120 Dolphin Circle......................................$315,000

2910 Purgatory Drive.....................................$315,000

2122 Roundtop Court....................................$330,000

2485 Garden Way..........................................$340,000

3819 Cambria Place.......................................$340,000

7845 Montarbor Drive...................................$390,000

4655 Poleplant Drive.....................................$449,900

4904 Mount Union Court.............................$505,000

4474 Campus Bluffs Court.............................$515,500

6020 Applewood Ridge Circle.......................$519,000

5390 Diamond Drive.....................................$610,000

4255 Saddle Rock Road.................................$768,000

80919

190 Blanca Court...........................................$340,000

5833 Wisteria Drive.......................................$346,000

7795 Julynn Road...........................................$435,000

7008 Oak Valley Drive...................................$472,500

1870 Manning Way........................................$493,000

6305 Sandray Court.......................................$607,500

1970 La Bellezza Grove..................................$675,000

2865 Rossmere St..........................................$693,000

80920

8432 Artesian Springs Point..........................$344,000

4455 Archwood Drive....................................$365,000

2311 Legend Drive........................................$375,000

7915 Chancellor Drive...................................$411,000

4960 Squirreltail Drive .................................$413,000

5443 Plumstead Drive...................................$440,000

2449 Marston Heights ..................................$449,500

