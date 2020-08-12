Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 27-May 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3327 Red Onion Circle...........$258,000

3445 Beechwood Court..........$271,500

3670 Mountainside Drive......$280,000

2731 Westwood Blvd.............$315,000

6732 Fredrick Drive..............$320,000

6430 Amethyst Court............$325,000

4287 Parkwood Trail..............$347,100

6365 Shirecliff Drive..............$350,000

4294 Parkwood Trail..............$356,500

6786 Prince Drive..................$362,000

5319 Borrego Drive...............$365,000

4278 Parkwood Trail..............$385,200

5955 Leewood Drive..............$485,000

1310 Dublin Blvd...................$540,000

4715 Seton Hall Road...........$605,000

80919

6019 Colony Circle................$248,000

383 Saddlemountain Road.....$343,000

2940 Coldwater Drive............$350,000

87 Raven Hills Court..............$421,000

1023 Dancing Horse Drive.....$430,000

4740 Holister Court...............$430,000

1570 Mount Woodmen Court...$526,000

7516 Fairbranch Court..........$675,000

1906 Safe Harbor Court.......$800,000

Tags

Load comments