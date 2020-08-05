neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2122 Palm Drive........................................$259,500

3770 Hazelwood Court.............................$275,000

4320 Driftwood Drive...............................$285,000

1546 York Road.........................................$292,500

4926 Galena Drive.....................................$306,000

7550 Churchwood Circle..........................$310,000

6464 Wicklow Circle East........................$319,000

5236 Tomah Circle....................................$320,000

3520 Beechwood Court.............................$322,500

3250 Chestnut Glen Lane.........................$332,000

2880 El Capitan Drive..............................$335,000

2760 Deliverance Drive............................$350,000

3770 Moose Run Drive............................$355,000

2635 Sunbird Drive...................................$360,000

2095 Brookwood Drive.............................$395,000

4295 Parkwood Trail.................................$395,500

4116 Red Ruby Circle...............................$425,000

3815 Saddle Rock Road.............................$439,900

80919

6325 Pemberton Way.................................$325,000

6215 Perfect View.......................................$329,900

5955 Wisteria Drive...................................$345,000

7853 Fawn Meadow View..........................$482,000

5770 Harbor Pines Point..........................$612,500

2247 Green Rush Place.............................$765,000

80920

1920 Chapel Hills Drive............................$274,000

2667 Zephyr Drive....................................$310,000

2340 Norwich Drive.................................$355,500

4248 Morning Glory Road.......................$369,000

7790 Curlew Court...................................$415,000

2305 Wimbleton Court............................$450,500

2616 Willow Glen Drive.........................$710,000

