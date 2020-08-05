This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2122 Palm Drive........................................$259,500
3770 Hazelwood Court.............................$275,000
4320 Driftwood Drive...............................$285,000
1546 York Road.........................................$292,500
4926 Galena Drive.....................................$306,000
7550 Churchwood Circle..........................$310,000
6464 Wicklow Circle East........................$319,000
5236 Tomah Circle....................................$320,000
3520 Beechwood Court.............................$322,500
3250 Chestnut Glen Lane.........................$332,000
2880 El Capitan Drive..............................$335,000
2760 Deliverance Drive............................$350,000
3770 Moose Run Drive............................$355,000
2635 Sunbird Drive...................................$360,000
2095 Brookwood Drive.............................$395,000
4295 Parkwood Trail.................................$395,500
4116 Red Ruby Circle...............................$425,000
3815 Saddle Rock Road.............................$439,900
80919
6325 Pemberton Way.................................$325,000
6215 Perfect View.......................................$329,900
5955 Wisteria Drive...................................$345,000
7853 Fawn Meadow View..........................$482,000
5770 Harbor Pines Point..........................$612,500
2247 Green Rush Place.............................$765,000
80920
1920 Chapel Hills Drive............................$274,000
2667 Zephyr Drive....................................$310,000
2340 Norwich Drive.................................$355,500
4248 Morning Glory Road.......................$369,000
7790 Curlew Court...................................$415,000
2305 Wimbleton Court............................$450,500
2616 Willow Glen Drive.........................$710,000