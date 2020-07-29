Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

340 Del Paz Drive..................$276,000

3623 Mesa Grande Drive.......$286,000

4926 Galena Drive.................$306,000

3270 El Canto Drive.............$310,000

3125 Deliverance Drive..........$320,000

7030 Heywood Court............$335,000

4907 Galena Drive.................$335,000

6351 Pulpit Rock Drive.........$346,700

4286 Parkwood Trail..............$385,600

5963 Split Pine Court............$450,000

4132 Red Ruby Circle............$516,500

80919

6036 Colony Circle................$245,900

5315 Setters Way.....................$491,000

5321 Silverstone Terrace.........$501,300

5311 Silverstone Terrace.........$511,700

1905 Allegheny Drive.............$515,000

25 Arequa Ridge Drive............$520,000

80920

2632 Bannister Court.............$204,000

7821 Brandy Circle................$255,000

8140 Chancellor Drive...........$330,000

3845 Thundercloud Drive.....$375,000

8315 Pepperridge Drive.........$376,500

3531 Plantation Grove...........$380,000

2630 Kenton Green Court....$385,000

8320 Tiller Court...................$450,000

9830 Treelake Drive..............$465,000

3555 Windjammer Drive.......$480,900

7625 Manston Drive..............$485,000

2860 Dristol Drive.................$497,500

2360 Craycroft Drive.............$507,000

