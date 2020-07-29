This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
340 Del Paz Drive..................$276,000
3623 Mesa Grande Drive.......$286,000
4926 Galena Drive.................$306,000
3270 El Canto Drive.............$310,000
3125 Deliverance Drive..........$320,000
7030 Heywood Court............$335,000
4907 Galena Drive.................$335,000
6351 Pulpit Rock Drive.........$346,700
4286 Parkwood Trail..............$385,600
5963 Split Pine Court............$450,000
4132 Red Ruby Circle............$516,500
80919
6036 Colony Circle................$245,900
5315 Setters Way.....................$491,000
5321 Silverstone Terrace.........$501,300
5311 Silverstone Terrace.........$511,700
1905 Allegheny Drive.............$515,000
25 Arequa Ridge Drive............$520,000
80920
2632 Bannister Court.............$204,000
7821 Brandy Circle................$255,000
8140 Chancellor Drive...........$330,000
3845 Thundercloud Drive.....$375,000
8315 Pepperridge Drive.........$376,500
3531 Plantation Grove...........$380,000
2630 Kenton Green Court....$385,000
8320 Tiller Court...................$450,000
9830 Treelake Drive..............$465,000
3555 Windjammer Drive.......$480,900
7625 Manston Drive..............$485,000
2860 Dristol Drive.................$497,500
2360 Craycroft Drive.............$507,000