This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 29-May 5. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
5508 Denmark Court……………………….$170,000
4411 Misty Drive……………………………$262,000
1858 Brookdale Drive………………………$270,000
2787 Avalanche Heights……………………$280,000
5570 Escondido Drive………………………$285,000
5173 Mira Loma Circle……………………..$290,000
2630 Canton Lane…………………………..$296,000
6618 E. Gambol Quail Drive………………$300,000
2956 Banjo Drive……………………………$300,000
2550 Black Diamond Terrace………………$310,000
3826 Cambria Place………………………....$315,000
6780 Lange Circle…………………………..$339,000
4902 Galena Drive…………………………..$342,500
5045 Platinum Drive………………………..$400,000
6334 Brightstar Drive……………………….$400,000
5355 Wells Fargo Drive…………………….$437,000
4748 Templeton Gap Road…………………$440,000
4824 Cedarmere Drive……………………...$615,000
80919
6646 Foxdale Circle…………………………$215,000
5135 Bluestar Drive…………………………$325,000
7220 Julynn Road…………………………...$366,000
1040 Dancing Horse Drive…………………$378,000
1975 Atherton Way………………………….$380,000
317 Saddlemountain Road………………….$395,000
2605 Twin Harbor Heights…………………$425,000
6930 Mikado Lane…………………………..$465,000
2545 Himalaya Court……………………….$499,900
1924 Guardian Way…………………………$549,000
1861 La Bellezza Grove…………………….$600,000
1210 Wentwood Drive……………………...$650,500
5740 Regal View Road………………………$670,000
3210 W. Woodmen Road…………………..$715,000
8345 Russett Court………………………….$775,000
80920
9615 Daywood Lane………………………...$159,500
2630 Bannister Court……………………….$193,000
3924 Smoke Tree Drive……………………$216,500
7821 Brandy Circle…………………………..$237,000
8165 Freemantle Drive……………………...$260,000
2140 Berthoud Court……………………….$310,000
8005 Potomac Drive………………………...$365,000
8997 Estebury Circle………………………..$385,000
4780 Kenley Place…………………………..$387,500
8041 Horizon Drive…………………………$389,000
7381 Grashio Drive…………………………$400,000
4440 Kashmire Drive……………………….$410,000
3332 Union Jack Way………………………$420,000
10125 Clear Creek Road……………………$435,000
1460 Montezuma Road……………………..$490,000
2345 Marston Heights………………………$519,000
10035 Devonwood Court…………………..$548,000