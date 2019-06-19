Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 29-May 5. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

5508 Denmark Court……………………….$170,000

4411 Misty Drive……………………………$262,000

1858 Brookdale Drive………………………$270,000

2787 Avalanche Heights……………………$280,000

5570 Escondido Drive………………………$285,000

5173 Mira Loma Circle……………………..$290,000

2630 Canton Lane…………………………..$296,000

6618 E. Gambol Quail Drive………………$300,000

2956 Banjo Drive……………………………$300,000

2550 Black Diamond Terrace………………$310,000

3826 Cambria Place………………………....$315,000

6780 Lange Circle…………………………..$339,000

4902 Galena Drive…………………………..$342,500

5045 Platinum Drive………………………..$400,000

6334 Brightstar Drive……………………….$400,000

5355 Wells Fargo Drive…………………….$437,000

4748 Templeton Gap Road…………………$440,000

4824 Cedarmere Drive……………………...$615,000

80919

6646 Foxdale Circle…………………………$215,000

5135 Bluestar Drive…………………………$325,000

7220 Julynn Road…………………………...$366,000

1040 Dancing Horse Drive…………………$378,000

1975 Atherton Way………………………….$380,000

317 Saddlemountain Road………………….$395,000

2605 Twin Harbor Heights…………………$425,000

6930 Mikado Lane…………………………..$465,000

2545 Himalaya Court……………………….$499,900

1924 Guardian Way…………………………$549,000

1861 La Bellezza Grove…………………….$600,000

1210 Wentwood Drive……………………...$650,500

5740 Regal View Road………………………$670,000

3210 W. Woodmen Road…………………..$715,000

8345 Russett Court………………………….$775,000

80920

9615 Daywood Lane………………………...$159,500

2630 Bannister Court……………………….$193,000

3924 Smoke Tree Drive……………………$216,500

7821 Brandy Circle…………………………..$237,000

8165 Freemantle Drive……………………...$260,000

2140 Berthoud Court……………………….$310,000

8005 Potomac Drive………………………...$365,000

8997 Estebury Circle………………………..$385,000

4780 Kenley Place…………………………..$387,500

8041 Horizon Drive…………………………$389,000

7381 Grashio Drive…………………………$400,000

4440 Kashmire Drive……………………….$410,000

3332 Union Jack Way………………………$420,000

10125 Clear Creek Road……………………$435,000

1460 Montezuma Road……………………..$490,000

2345 Marston Heights………………………$519,000

10035 Devonwood Court…………………..$548,000

