NORTHERN COLORADO SPRINGS STUDENTS GRADUATE FROM, EARN HONORS AT FORT LEWIS COLLEGE
Three northern Colorado Springs area students were among about 200 who graduated from Fort Lewis College in Durango on Dec. 20. They are Joshua Bonar (80919), Emily Perea (80918) and Natalie Thomas (80920).
Additionally, three area students were among more than 400 students named to the college’s Dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. They are Sydney Dawrant (80919), Arielle Gifford (80920) and Taylor Hutchison (80920).
RAMPART GRAD ANNOUNCED AS MEMBER OF UNIVERSITY SIGN LANGUAGE CLUB
Katheryn Wickberg, a 2018 graduate of Rampart High School, was announced last week as a member of the Ashland University American Sign Language club. Wickberg is majoring in international politics.
Ashland University is located in Ashland, Ohio.