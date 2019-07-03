AREA STUDENTS GRADUATE COLLEGE

The following students have graduated:

• Matthew Telli graduated at Bradley University’s (Peoria, Ill.) May commencement exercises with a degree in management and leadership.

• Erin Renfrew graduated from the University of Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa) with an M.D. in medicine.

• Joshua Klyn graduated from the University of Iowa with a B.B.A in finance, with distinction.

• Hannah Morgan Lake graduated from the University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) with a Bachelor of Science degree.

• Lily Dian DiSilverio graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

• Camden Joel Funkhouser graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and business administration.

• Robert Maurio graduated from Widener University (Chester, Pa.) with a master’s degree in social work.

• Jennifer Johnson graduated from Bellevue University (Bellevue, Neb.) with a Master of Science degree in justice administration and crime management.

• Josh Lauer, a Rampart High School alum, graduated from Colorado College in May with a degree in film and media studies.

• Rachael Martino, an Air Academy High School alum, graduated from Colorado College in May with a degree in molecular biology.

• Nisha Venkateswaran, a Rampart High School alum, graduated cum laude from Colorado College in May with a degree in neuroscience.

AREA STUDENTS NAMED TO DEAN’S, PRESIDENT’S LISTS

The following students have been named to the Dean’s Lists at their respective colleges for the spring 2019 semester:

• Hana Lindsey, Hamilton College (Clinton, N.Y.). Lindsey is a graduate of Air Academy High School.

• Jennifer Mount, University of Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa)

• Joshua Klyn, University of Iowa

• Emily Perea, Fort Lewis College (Durango)

• Ellen Disilverio, Dean’s List, University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

• Camden Funkhouser, Dean’s List, University of Alabama

• Evan Gilmartin, Dean’s List, University of Alabama

• Victoria Herman, Dean’s List, University of Alabama

• Jessica Johnson, President’s List, University of Alabama

• Madison Wojtkowiak, Dean’s List, University of Alabama

NORTH SPRINGS STUDENTS ADMITTED TO CORNELL COLLEGE

Lauren Casebeer has been admitted to Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, with a Presidential Scholarship. She is joined by area student Joey Shaw, who was admitted with a Dean’s Scholarship.

