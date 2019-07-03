AREA STUDENTS GRADUATE COLLEGE
The following students have graduated:
• Matthew Telli graduated at Bradley University’s (Peoria, Ill.) May commencement exercises with a degree in management and leadership.
• Erin Renfrew graduated from the University of Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa) with an M.D. in medicine.
• Joshua Klyn graduated from the University of Iowa with a B.B.A in finance, with distinction.
• Hannah Morgan Lake graduated from the University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) with a Bachelor of Science degree.
• Lily Dian DiSilverio graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
• Camden Joel Funkhouser graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and business administration.
• Robert Maurio graduated from Widener University (Chester, Pa.) with a master’s degree in social work.
• Jennifer Johnson graduated from Bellevue University (Bellevue, Neb.) with a Master of Science degree in justice administration and crime management.
• Josh Lauer, a Rampart High School alum, graduated from Colorado College in May with a degree in film and media studies.
• Rachael Martino, an Air Academy High School alum, graduated from Colorado College in May with a degree in molecular biology.
• Nisha Venkateswaran, a Rampart High School alum, graduated cum laude from Colorado College in May with a degree in neuroscience.
AREA STUDENTS NAMED TO DEAN’S, PRESIDENT’S LISTS
The following students have been named to the Dean’s Lists at their respective colleges for the spring 2019 semester:
• Hana Lindsey, Hamilton College (Clinton, N.Y.). Lindsey is a graduate of Air Academy High School.
• Jennifer Mount, University of Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa)
• Joshua Klyn, University of Iowa
• Emily Perea, Fort Lewis College (Durango)
• Ellen Disilverio, Dean’s List, University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
• Camden Funkhouser, Dean’s List, University of Alabama
• Evan Gilmartin, Dean’s List, University of Alabama
• Victoria Herman, Dean’s List, University of Alabama
• Jessica Johnson, President’s List, University of Alabama
• Madison Wojtkowiak, Dean’s List, University of Alabama
NORTH SPRINGS STUDENTS ADMITTED TO CORNELL COLLEGE
Lauren Casebeer has been admitted to Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, with a Presidential Scholarship. She is joined by area student Joey Shaw, who was admitted with a Dean’s Scholarship.