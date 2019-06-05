Twenty-one young women, graduates this year of nine area high schools, have been the selected 2019 Colorado Springs Debutantes, including six from northern Colorado Springs. They were chosen for school achievements, volunteer activities and contributions to their community, as well as for the community contributions of their families.
The debutantes will be formally presented at the 53rd annual ball during the Christmas season at The Broadmoor. Acquisitions for the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College are the traditional philanthropic focus.
The 2019 Colorado Springs debutantes from northern Colorado Springs are:
Lauren Sierra Berg-Perlow is the daughter of Dr. Kerry Berg and the granddaughter of Paul and Elaine Berg of Encino, Calif. She graduated from Air Academy High School and will attend the University of Colorado Boulder.
Jessica Nicole Butterly is the daughter of Daniel and Alaine Butterly and the granddaughter of Robert and Betty Butterly of Washington, Ill., and Jerome and Janet Morence of Highland, Ill. She graduated from Pine Creek High School and will attend Ohio University.
Regan Clarisse Jolstad is the daughter of Thomas and Leisa Jolstad and the granddaughter of Percy and Carolyn Jolstad of Colorado Springs and Edward Watson of Hanover, Ill., and Ruth Pettengill of Colorado Springs. She graduated from Air Academy High School and will attend Colorado State University.
Victoria Unhee Kim is the daughter of Dr. Chris and Tamara Kim and the granddaughter of the late Dr. Stephen and Unhee Kim and Margaret Maze of Birmingham, Ala., and the late Adrian Maze. She graduated from Pine Creek High School and will attend Samford University.
Paddison Rosemary Lowe is the daughter of John and Heather Lowe and the granddaughter of the late George and Rosemary Lowe and Siegfried and Lorraine Schewe. She graduated from Discovery Canyon High School and will attend the University of Kansas.
Elizabeth Elsie White is the daughter of Hants and Caroline White and the granddaughter of Wayne and Jennie White and the late August and Eunice Boess. She graduated from The Classical Academy and will attend the University of Puget Sound.