Rampart sophomore Ben Conlin and The Classical Academy junior Mason Norman are expected to lead a strong contingent of Woodmen area prep cross country boys’ runners at Saturday’s state meet.
The event, held at Bear Creek Regional Park and the Norris-Penrose Events Center, will bring together nearly 1,500 runners from across Colorado in one of the most exciting sporting events of the year.
Among the stronger Woodmen area female runners are Pine Creek sophomores Lucy Hart and Kathryn Hibbard, TCA seniors Kaylee Thompson and Katie Flaherty.
Northern Colorado Springs should be well represented in the Class 5A, 4A and 3A boys and girls meets.
Pine Creek won the boys’ 5A Metro League meet on Oct. 11. Pine Creek claimed five of the top 15 spots. The Eagles’ top runners were James Hibbard and William Hibbard, Jackson Ponce De Leon, Caleb Boutelle and Sea McCauley.
Rampart, Liberty and Coronado finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Rampart’s Conlin won the meet with a time of 16 minutes, 30 seconds. Other top Rams runners included Aaron Dewey and Brett Kitazono. The top Liberty runners were Oscar Goll and Colin Bervig, while Coronado’s top runners were Ben Swanson, Zinabu Engstrom and Charlie Schroeder.
Pine Creek’s girls won the 5A title as well by taking five of the top 15 positions. The Eagles’ other top runners were Madelyn Blazo, Brooke Coleman and Kayla Anderson.
Rampart and Coronado took third and fourth, respectively, while Liberty was seventh.
Top Rampart runners were Nina Florek, Emma Perschke and Vanessa Addison. Top Coronado runners were Faith Roth and Shauna Mackay. Liberty’s top runner was Trinity Dixon.
TCA easily won the 4A team title by claiming five of the top 16 spots. Other top TCA runners were Nathan Bone, Ryan Flaherty, Josiah Cole and Brendan Johnston.
TCA’s girls won the 4A event by taking four of the top six spots. Other top Titans’ runners were Kennedy McDonald, Rebecca Thompson and Sarah Burroughs.
Air Academy’s boys finished third at the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference Championships on Oct. 3. The Kadets were led by John Vogel, Mathew Storer, Ben Lumaye and Alex Maline.
Discovery Canyon was seventh as a team. Its top runners were Noah Watanabe and Carson Locke.
Air Academy’s girls took first place by taking five of the top nine spots. The top Kadets were Tatum Miller, Paige Embaugh, Ella Chura, Dylan Teeples and Brooke Moss.
Discovery Canyon’s girls finished fourth. The top Thunder runners were Liberty Ricca, Loren Linnenburger and Emma Lindsey.