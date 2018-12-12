This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 22–28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
4143 Diamond Ridge View………………….$246,500
3605 Meadowland Blvd……………………...$257,000
6519 E. Gambol Quail Drive………………..$267,000
4635 El Camino Drive……………………....$275,000
6455 Fall River Drive………………………..$292,000
2603 Avalanche Heights……………………..$300,000
2565 Snowbird Court………………………..$319,000
3645 Point Of The Rocks Drive…………….$348,700
6904 Duke Drive…………………………….$350,000
6635 Stonehedge Drive……………………...$350,000
6318 Galway Drive…………………………..$370,000
2265 Conservatory Point…………………....$374,900
5120 Diamond Drive………………………...$396,500
80919
5815 Bourke Drive…………………………...$275,000
2118 Alpine Shadows View………………….$310,000
5871 Wild Rye Drive………………………...$360,000
1530 Bear Cloud Drive……………………...$375,000
5130 Hearthstone Lane……………………...$470,000
80920
2646 Bannister Court………………………..$185,000
7840 Brandy Circle…………………………..$231,900
2511 Elite Terrace…………………………....$247,000
4055 Scotch Pine Drive……………………...$265,000
8350 Pepperridge Drive……………………..$269,900
2975 Rhapsody Drive………………………..$279,900
3715 Amelia Island St………………………..$309,500
4375 Basswood Drive………………………..$315,000
8673 Bellcove Circle…………………………$320,000
8215 St Helena Drive………………………..$339,800
4040 Thundercloud Drive…………………..$346,500
3630 Windjammer Drive…………………....$370,000
3316 Union Jack Way………………………..$400,000
3610 Greenville Court………………………$408,000
3366 Redcoat Lane…………………………..$428,900
2455 Lumberjack Drive……………………..$429,000
2544 Willow Glen Drive…………………….$674,900