This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 22–28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

4143 Diamond Ridge View………………….$246,500

3605 Meadowland Blvd……………………...$257,000

6519 E. Gambol Quail Drive………………..$267,000

4635 El Camino Drive……………………....$275,000

6455 Fall River Drive………………………..$292,000

2603 Avalanche Heights……………………..$300,000

2565 Snowbird Court………………………..$319,000

3645 Point Of The Rocks Drive…………….$348,700

6904 Duke Drive…………………………….$350,000

6635 Stonehedge Drive……………………...$350,000

6318 Galway Drive…………………………..$370,000

2265 Conservatory Point…………………....$374,900

5120 Diamond Drive………………………...$396,500

80919

5815 Bourke Drive…………………………...$275,000

2118 Alpine Shadows View………………….$310,000

5871 Wild Rye Drive………………………...$360,000

1530 Bear Cloud Drive……………………...$375,000

5130 Hearthstone Lane……………………...$470,000

80920

2646 Bannister Court………………………..$185,000

7840 Brandy Circle…………………………..$231,900

2511 Elite Terrace…………………………....$247,000

4055 Scotch Pine Drive……………………...$265,000

8350 Pepperridge Drive……………………..$269,900

2975 Rhapsody Drive………………………..$279,900

3715 Amelia Island St………………………..$309,500

4375 Basswood Drive………………………..$315,000

8673 Bellcove Circle…………………………$320,000

8215 St Helena Drive………………………..$339,800

4040 Thundercloud Drive…………………..$346,500

3630 Windjammer Drive…………………....$370,000

3316 Union Jack Way………………………..$400,000

3610 Greenville Court………………………$408,000

3366 Redcoat Lane…………………………..$428,900

2455 Lumberjack Drive……………………..$429,000

2544 Willow Glen Drive…………………….$674,900

