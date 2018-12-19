Couple with keys to new home
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 29–Nov. 4. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3410 Hazelwood Court…………$225,000

3713 Windflower Circle………...$255,000

6866 Los Reyes Circle…………..$265,000

5034 Galena Drive………………$268,000

6133 Pine Hill Drive…………….$275,000

4940 Garden Ranch Drive………$275,000

2945 W. Montebello Drive……...$278,000

6324 Galway Drive……………...$307,500

5834 Roy Heights………………..$319,000

2469 Garden Way……………….$322,500

17 S. Limit St…………………….$328,000

4725 Meadowland Blvd…………$329,500

6455 Montarbor Drive…………..$340,000

1670 Fairoak Drive………………$358,000

6685 Stonehedge Drive…………$360,000

5755 Wells Fargo Drive…………$380,000

5360 Wells Fargo Drive…………$392,500

80919

230 Hargrove Court…………….$219,900

19084 Hilltop Pines Path……….$220,000

2439 Legend Drive……………...$220,000

3330 Templeton Gap Rd #21……$227,000

7124 White Buffalo Road……….$283,500

5155 Bluestar Drive……………..$285,000

3450 Cedarlawn Drive…………..$290,000

5745 Canyon Reserve Heights….$315,000

6404 Leadville Circle……………$346,000

4920 Ellery Lane………………...$360,000

1684 Smoke Ridge Drive………..$400,000

6040 Castlewood Lane………….$410,000

5355 Germaine Court…………..$462,500

5480 Wilson Road……………….$470,000

8410 Edgemont Way…………….$480,000

1025 Oak Hills Drive……………$480,000

2515 Oak Hills Drive……………$615,000

3210 Cherrystone Way………….$909,800

1915 Twinflower Point………..$1,206,300

80920

7515 Liberty Bell Drive…………$259,900

3545 Fair Dawn Drive…………..$290,000

8229 Scarborough Drive………..$299,900

1817 Chapel Hills Drive………...$300,000

4985 Braddock Drive……………$309,900

4230 Gracewood Drive………….$314,000

3135 Soaring Bird Circle………..$314,000

8035 Radcliff Drive………………$325,000

4420 Sagamore Drive……………$340,000

4530 Squirreltail Drive………….$343,000

8253 Brigantine Drive…………..$350,000

3655 Windjammer Drive………..$375,000

8426 Snow Cap View……………$375,000

8140 Candleflower Circle……….$390,000

4560 Kashmire Drive……………$396,000

9360 Melbourne Drive………….$410,000

2780 Clapton Drive……………..$422,500

2445 Craycroft Drive……………$439,900

2835 Dynamic Drive…………….$472,500

3231 Silver Pine Trail…………...$585,000

