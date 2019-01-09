This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 19-25, 2018. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
718 Mediterranean Point…………………..$182,500
3330 Hazelwood Court…………………….$250,000
2204 Abiding Point………………………....$260,000
5354 Galena Drive………………………….$265,500
4070 Dolphin Circle………………………..$269,900
6359 Altman Drive………………………….$289,900
2935 Buttermilk Circle……………………..$290,000
2829 Dawn Drive…………………………...$295,000
5905 Northwind Drive……………………..$314,000
6415 Nanette Way………………………….$316,500
5860 Eldora Drive…………………………..$325,000
6446 Pulpit Rock Drive…………………….$340,900
4935 Teton Place…………………………....$360,000
4124 Red Ruby Circle……………………...$390,000
6050 Mapleton Drive……………………….$425,000
875 S. Pulpit Rock Circle…………………..$435,000
6325 Spurwood Drive……………………....$492,200
80919
6950 Yellowpine Drive……………………...$207,000
5140 Vista Del Norte Point………………..$425,000
80920
3901 Smoke Tree Drive…………………….$205,500
3660 Deep Haven Drive…………………....$286,000
7312 Liberty Bell Drive…………………….$292,500
8164 Horizon Drive………………………...$294,000
4338 Bays Water Drive……………………..$310,000
2255 Parliament Drive……………………...$325,000
7945 French Road…………………………..$330,000
2875 Helmsdale Drive……………………...$365,000
9533 Newport Plum Court………………...$365,000
4750 Squirreltail Drive……………………..$389,900
8720 Aragon Drive………………………….$395,000
2850 Dristol Drive…………………………..$415,000
2472 Willow Glen Drive…………………...$630,000
9661 Sycamore Glen Trail………………….$743,000