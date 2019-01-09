Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 19-25, 2018. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

718 Mediterranean Point…………………..$182,500

3330 Hazelwood Court…………………….$250,000

2204 Abiding Point………………………....$260,000

5354 Galena Drive………………………….$265,500

4070 Dolphin Circle………………………..$269,900

6359 Altman Drive………………………….$289,900

2935 Buttermilk Circle……………………..$290,000

2829 Dawn Drive…………………………...$295,000

5905 Northwind Drive……………………..$314,000

6415 Nanette Way………………………….$316,500

5860 Eldora Drive…………………………..$325,000

6446 Pulpit Rock Drive…………………….$340,900

4935 Teton Place…………………………....$360,000

4124 Red Ruby Circle……………………...$390,000

6050 Mapleton Drive……………………….$425,000

875 S. Pulpit Rock Circle…………………..$435,000

6325 Spurwood Drive……………………....$492,200

80919

6950 Yellowpine Drive……………………...$207,000

5140 Vista Del Norte Point………………..$425,000

80920

3901 Smoke Tree Drive…………………….$205,500

3660 Deep Haven Drive…………………....$286,000

7312 Liberty Bell Drive…………………….$292,500

8164 Horizon Drive………………………...$294,000

4338 Bays Water Drive……………………..$310,000

2255 Parliament Drive……………………...$325,000

7945 French Road…………………………..$330,000

2875 Helmsdale Drive……………………...$365,000

9533 Newport Plum Court………………...$365,000

4750 Squirreltail Drive……………………..$389,900

8720 Aragon Drive………………………….$395,000

2850 Dristol Drive…………………………..$415,000

2472 Willow Glen Drive…………………...$630,000

9661 Sycamore Glen Trail………………….$743,000

