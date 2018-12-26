This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 5–11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
4111 Diamond Ridge View….……………....$237,900
3617 Anemone Circle….........……………….$242,500
2634 Hatch Circle…………...………………$245,000
6665 Glade Park Drive……...……………….$249,000
2661 Lynbarton Point……….………………$255,000
5635 Del Rey Drive………………………….$276,000
4334 Ridgeglen Road……….…………….....$305,000
5904 Split Pine Court……….……………….$404,000
1005 Eagle Rock Road……....……………....$500,000
80919
91 Raven Hills Court………..……………….$321,000
5853 Wild Rye Drive………..……………….$331,600
6835 Dauntless Court……….………………$348,700
7225 Julynn Road…………....……………....$356,000
306 Sunbird Cliffs Lane……..……………....$397,500
7316 Centennial Glen Drive...……………...$415,000
7111 Wintery Loop………….……………....$467,000
7420 Dairy Ranch Road……..……………....$501,500
315 Northfield Road………...………………$575,000
7925 Needlegrass Lane……...……………....$590,000
5580 Wilson Road…………...………………$703,000
80920
3080 Mirage Drive…………..……………....$279,900
1928 Chapel Hills Drive…….……………....$290,000
7913 French Road…………...……………....$310,000
7810 Silver Maple Lane……..……………....$336,000
4975 Braddock Drive………..……………….$345,000
3519 Plantation Grove……....……………....$351,000
9025 Clapham Court………..……………….$365,000
8235 Andrus Drive…………..……………….$365,000
9531 Sycamore Glen Trail…..……………....$380,000
3315 Union Jack Way……….……………….$433,000
2420 Pine Valley View……….……………....$630,000
9727 Pinnacle Knoll Court….……………....$875,000