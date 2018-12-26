neighborhood real estate
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 5–11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

4111 Diamond Ridge View….……………....$237,900

3617 Anemone Circle….........……………….$242,500

2634 Hatch Circle…………...………………$245,000

6665 Glade Park Drive……...……………….$249,000

2661 Lynbarton Point……….………………$255,000

5635 Del Rey Drive………………………….$276,000

4334 Ridgeglen Road……….…………….....$305,000

5904 Split Pine Court……….……………….$404,000

1005 Eagle Rock Road……....……………....$500,000

80919

91 Raven Hills Court………..……………….$321,000

5853 Wild Rye Drive………..……………….$331,600

6835 Dauntless Court……….………………$348,700

7225 Julynn Road…………....……………....$356,000

306 Sunbird Cliffs Lane……..……………....$397,500

7316 Centennial Glen Drive...……………...$415,000

7111 Wintery Loop………….……………....$467,000

7420 Dairy Ranch Road……..……………....$501,500

315 Northfield Road………...………………$575,000

7925 Needlegrass Lane……...……………....$590,000

5580 Wilson Road…………...………………$703,000

80920

3080 Mirage Drive…………..……………....$279,900

1928 Chapel Hills Drive…….……………....$290,000

7913 French Road…………...……………....$310,000

7810 Silver Maple Lane……..……………....$336,000

4975 Braddock Drive………..……………….$345,000

3519 Plantation Grove……....……………....$351,000

9025 Clapham Court………..……………….$365,000

8235 Andrus Drive…………..……………….$365,000

9531 Sycamore Glen Trail…..……………....$380,000

3315 Union Jack Way……….……………….$433,000

2420 Pine Valley View……….……………....$630,000

9727 Pinnacle Knoll Court….……………....$875,000

