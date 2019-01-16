This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 26–Dec. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
1883 Brookdale Drive….......$226,000
4915 Sonata Drive….............$228,000
5402 La Porte Drive…..........$260,000
5027 Galena Drive…............$263,000
3816 Summer Breeze Drive....$310,000
6431 Gemfield Drive….........$310,000
5811 Spurwood Court….......$400,000
1440 Rock Ridge Court…....$411,000
1924 W Montebello Drive….$530,000
80919
956 Dancing Horse Drive…..$380,000
5415 Lions Gate Lane….......$385,500
7350 Delmonico Drive…......$391,500
1695 Smoke Ridge Drive…...$400,000
2098 Safe Harbor Court…....$590,000
80920
4355 Scotch Pine Drive…....$265,000
1890 W Whitehorn Drive….$280,000
4840 Stillwell Drive…...........$300,000
7825 French Road….............$339,500
7820 Conifer Drive…...........$355,000
7534 Potomac Drive….........$374,900
2755 Tartan Lane…..............$375,000
8105 Engleton Court…........$380,000
9030 Tuscany Way….............$385,000
2275 Havenridge Drive….....$445,000
2373 Craycroft Drive…........$450,000
9946 Palisade Ridge Drive….$532,500