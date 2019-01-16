Couple with keys to new home
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 26–Dec. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

1883 Brookdale Drive….......$226,000

4915 Sonata Drive….............$228,000

5402 La Porte Drive…..........$260,000

5027 Galena Drive…............$263,000

3816 Summer Breeze Drive....$310,000

6431 Gemfield Drive….........$310,000

5811 Spurwood Court….......$400,000

1440 Rock Ridge Court…....$411,000

1924 W Montebello Drive….$530,000

80919

956 Dancing Horse Drive…..$380,000

5415 Lions Gate Lane….......$385,500

7350 Delmonico Drive…......$391,500

1695 Smoke Ridge Drive…...$400,000

2098 Safe Harbor Court…....$590,000

80920

4355 Scotch Pine Drive…....$265,000

1890 W Whitehorn Drive….$280,000

4840 Stillwell Drive…...........$300,000

7825 French Road….............$339,500

7820 Conifer Drive…...........$355,000

7534 Potomac Drive….........$374,900

2755 Tartan Lane…..............$375,000

8105 Engleton Court…........$380,000

9030 Tuscany Way….............$385,000

2275 Havenridge Drive….....$445,000

2373 Craycroft Drive…........$450,000

9946 Palisade Ridge Drive….$532,500

