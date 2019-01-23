neighborhood real estate
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 3-9, 2018. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3160 Downhill Drive………………………...$270,000

3287 Squaw Valley Drive……………………$270,000

5080 Silver Drive…………………………….$295,000

6115 Maroon Mesa Drive…………………...$310,000

1908 Brookdale Drive………………………..$318,000

4320 Sable Ridge Court……………………..$400,000

2115 Wake Forest Court…………………….$570,000

80919

5404 Mule Deer Drive……………………....$290,000

5625 Majestic Drive………………………….$360,000

6530 Hastings Drive………………………....$375,000

7405 Julynn Road…………………………….$380,000

5471 Lions Gate Lane……………………….$381,500

5428 Majestic Drive………………………….$385,000

5445 Cordillera Court……………………….$624,000

80920

4230 Ramblewood Drive…………………….$273,000

2048 N. Whitehorn Drive…………………...$279,900

2335 Parliament Drive……………………....$315,000

2515 Norwich Drive………………………....$355,000

8337 Twinberry Point………………………..$429,900

3635 Cherry Plum Drive…………………….$555,000

2689 Willow Grass Court…………………...$710,000

