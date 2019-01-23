This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 3-9, 2018. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3160 Downhill Drive………………………...$270,000
3287 Squaw Valley Drive……………………$270,000
5080 Silver Drive…………………………….$295,000
6115 Maroon Mesa Drive…………………...$310,000
1908 Brookdale Drive………………………..$318,000
4320 Sable Ridge Court……………………..$400,000
2115 Wake Forest Court…………………….$570,000
80919
5404 Mule Deer Drive……………………....$290,000
5625 Majestic Drive………………………….$360,000
6530 Hastings Drive………………………....$375,000
7405 Julynn Road…………………………….$380,000
5471 Lions Gate Lane……………………….$381,500
5428 Majestic Drive………………………….$385,000
5445 Cordillera Court……………………….$624,000
80920
4230 Ramblewood Drive…………………….$273,000
2048 N. Whitehorn Drive…………………...$279,900
2335 Parliament Drive……………………....$315,000
2515 Norwich Drive………………………....$355,000
8337 Twinberry Point………………………..$429,900
3635 Cherry Plum Drive…………………….$555,000
2689 Willow Grass Court…………………...$710,000