SPRINGS STUDENTS EARN SACHS FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS
Two Colorado Springs area students are among 39 undergraduate Colorado students to receive the 2020 Sachs Foundation scholarship.
Jordan Peeler, who attended Rampart High School, and Adreja Wiggins, who attended Discovery Canyon Campus, were awarded scholarships from the Colorado Springs nonprofit that supports students across the state who identify as black. This year’s scholarship awards included 39 undergraduate students who will receive up to $1.32 million in funding, and eight graduate scholarships totaling up to $320,000 to previously awarded Sachs Foundation scholars continuing into their graduate studies.
Since its inception in 1931, the Sachs Foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 5,100 Colorado students. Due to COVID-19, the annual Sachs Foundation Scholars Program was held virtually on May 16. Additionally, the Sachs Foundation is allowing students the opportunity to defer their scholarship for up to one year if needed or preferred and will provide technology to all students in the program to assist with distance learning.
“We are very excited to be supporting such an exceptional group of students,” said Sachs Foundation President Ben Ralston. “They deserve to be celebrated for their years of hard work. And although we will be commemorating their successes virtually this year, what these students have accomplished for themselves and their future is certainly something that deserves recognition and we want to share that with the communities in which they live.”
To learn more about the Sachs Foundation and how to apply for an undergraduate or graduate degree scholarship, visit sachsfoundation.org/scholarships. Students interested can submit an application to the Sachs Foundation between Jan. 1-March 15 of each year.
SPRINGS STUDENTS EARN AWARDS AT COLORADO COLLEGE HONORS CONVOCATION
Two Colorado Springs area students received awards at Colorado College’s virtual Honors Convocation on May 14.
Nik Chapleski (80919) received the Crown-Goodman Presidential Scholarship and Timothy Olson (80921) received the Hastings Prize.
The college presented approximately 260 awards at the ceremony, which celebrates outstanding students, faculty and staff, and includes the bestowing of departmental awards, all-college awards and awards from the CC Student Government Association. This year marked the college’s 146th academic year.
SARAH GAINES NAMED TO ALMA COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
Sarah Gaines, a graduate of Liberty High School, was recently named to the Dean’s List for the winter term at Alma College in Alma, Mich. Students who achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the Dean’s List.
AREA STUDENTS GRADUATE FROM COLLEGE
The following area students have graduated from their respective universities:
• Henry Schmaltz (80918) graduated from Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, with a master’s degree in intelligence and analysis on May 21.
• Taylor Leonard (80920) graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta with a doctorate in industrial engineering and a master’s degree in operations research.