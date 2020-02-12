NORTHERN SPRINGS STUDENTS NAMED TO COLLEGE DEAN’S LISTS
Several students from northern Colorado Springs have been named to the fall 2019 Dean’s Lists at their respective universities.
• Jennifer Mount (80920), a biomedical engineering major at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa;
• Destiny Rummel (80920), an elementary education major at the University of Iowa;
• Rebecca King (80920), at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del.;
• Kaitlyn Cashdollar (80919), at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill.;
• John Weary (80920), at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill.;
• Rachel Barron (80918), at Wheaton College;
• Brendan Johnston (80920), at Wheaton College;
• Nate Phillips (80920), with highest honors, at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa;
• Erin Newell (80920), at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J.; and
• Katheryn Wickberg, a 2018 graduate of Rampart High School, at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.
BRIARGATE STUDENT EARNS DEGREE FROM GEORGIA TECH
Benjamin Sutton (80920) has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Sutton was one of approximately 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students to earn a degree during Georgia Tech’s 258th commencement exercises in December.
HEUSER & HEUSER OFFERING SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FOR COLORADO HIGH SCHOOLERS
Heuser & Heuser law firm is offering five Colorado high school students a $1,000 scholarship each to be applied toward their tuition or other education-related expenses, thanks to the firm’s spring Heuser Law Scholarship.
“We believe that continuing education or joining the military creates smarter, more capable, and disciplined members of our society. However, finances often play a big role in whether or not a young person gets the opportunity to pursue higher education. That’s why our firm decided to start the Heuser Law Scholarship. Education, unfortunately, comes with a high price tag but we believe that every student should have the chance to better themselves and chase their dreams,” the firm said in a statement.
Applicants must be Colorado high school juniors and seniors who will be attending college, trade school or joining the military.
To apply, send a hard-copy essay, no longer than 1,000 words, answering the following question: “What is one thing you would change about your hometown?” In the essay, describe why and how you would change it, and how you would maintain the change.
Send essays, along with applicant’s name, phone number, and email address, to:
Heuser & Heuser, L.L.P.
625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300
Colorado Springs, CO, 80903
The application deadline is May 15. The five winners will be notified by June 1 and will be announced on Heuser & Heuser’s social media. The firm will coordinate a time with winning students to pick up their awards.
By submitting an application, students agree to allow the firm to use submissions for marketing purposes.
For additional information, call the Heuser & Heuser office at 719-387-7317.